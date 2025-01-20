Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses TMC Of Manipulating RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life Sentence

In a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal police, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that key elements of the RG Kar rape and murder case were manipulated, leading to the weakening of the prosecution. The comments came after the Sealdah Court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the convict in the case, to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

Poonawalla claimed, “Many things were manipulated by the TMC government and the police from the start. This is why the case got weakened and justice was not fully served. It was expected of Mamata Banerjee to fight for justice for the victim’s daughter, but instead, the focus was on destroying evidence, suppressing the truth, and attempting to save the rapist.” He went on to argue that the justice system had not delivered a complete verdict.

Mixed Reactions From Leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed dissatisfaction over the court’s ruling, noting that she had expected a harsher sentence. “We have always demanded capital punishment in this case and will continue to stand by it,” Banerjee said. “If this case had been handled by Kolkata Police, we would have ensured a death penalty long ago.” She added that Kolkata police had been successful in securing death penalties in three other high-profile cases through swift investigations.

While Banerjee voiced her concerns, Congress leader Salman Khurshid welcomed the life sentence, calling it a crucial step in ensuring justice. “In this case, the investigation was prompt, and the court delivered a timely judgment. This will send a strong message to those who commit such heinous crimes,” Khurshid remarked.

(With ANI Inputs)

