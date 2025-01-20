‘Judgement Should Be Welcomed’ Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Responds To RG Kar Case Verdict

Khurshid questioned whether the judgement would send a strong message to those committing heinous crimes, suggesting that more stringent punishment might have been appropriate.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has welcomed the swift judicial response in the Abhaya rape and murder case, while expressing concerns over the final verdict. Khurshid acknowledged the “quick investigation” and the timely delivery of the judgement, stressing that it should be celebrated as it sends a message that the judicial system is responsive and efficient.

“The biggest worry that people express in our country is that many sad incidents take place, and people keep waiting for the court. This leads to apathy. But in this case, a quick investigation was done, and the court has also pronounced its judgement in very little time and the judgement is also apt, it should be welcomed,” Khurshid said. He further questioned whether this verdict would deter potential offenders, suggesting that it should ideally convey a strong message to those committing heinous crimes.

“Not The Rarest Of Rare Cases”

The comment comes after the Sealdah Court and Sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered a controversial ruling in the case of Sanjoy Roy, who was convicted of the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding the death penalty, Judge Das sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, dismissing the charges as “not the rarest of rare cases.”

The victim’s family, who had been hoping for justice and a stern punishment for the crime, has expressed dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence.

While Khurshid’s statement has praised judicial efficiency, the choice of life imprisonment instead of the death penalty has stirred a range of emotions. Critics argue that the decision reflects a reluctance on the part of the judiciary to impose capital punishment in such egregious cases, leaving the victim’s family without the closure they were seeking.

The legal community has also weighed in, with some arguing that the ruling may undermine the severity of the crime, especially in a country where high-profile rape and murder cases often stir public outrage. The question remains whether the judicial system, despite its quick action, will truly be able to deter crimes of such magnitude or whether the decision will serve to further deepen public mistrust in the legal process.

