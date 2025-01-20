Junior Doctors Protest Outside Court After RG Kar Verdict, Demand Stricter Punishment For Convict

The protest highlights ongoing concerns over the safety of women and the demand for justice in this high-profile case, which has shaken the medical community and the public alike.

Junior doctors in West Bengal held a protest outside Sealdah Court on Monday, expressing their dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence handed down to convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The doctors, who have been vocal in their demand for justice, called for a more stringent punishment, stating that the current sentence was insufficient.

“We wanted a strict and exemplary punishment. This punishment is not enough. We will move to higher courts seeking a stricter judgement,” said one of the protesting junior doctors. The medical community has been at the forefront of demanding justice for the trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital’s seminar room, after being raped and murdered.

Mamata’s Dissatisfaction Over Verdict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also weighed in on the issue, expressing her dissatisfaction with the life sentence. Speaking at an event in Malda, she stated, “Had the case been with Kolkata Police, we would have ensured a death penalty.” Banerjee reiterated her support for capital punishment, citing the thorough investigations by Kolkata Police in other cases, which led to death sentences within a short period. However, she acknowledged that the court’s decision was final, and refrained from commenting further on the matter.

In contrast, Congress leader Salman Khurshid praised the verdict, citing the swift investigation and timely judgement as signs of an efficient legal system. “The biggest worry that people express in our country is that many sad incidents take place, and people keep waiting for the court’s verdict. This case, however, saw quick action from both the police and the judiciary, which should be welcomed,” Khurshid said, emphasizing the importance of sending a clear message to those committing such crimes.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict, calling for further investigation into the case. Majumdar, while refraining from criticizing the court’s decision, stated that there may be other individuals involved in the crime. “The public of West Bengal does not believe that only one person is involved in this case. Sanjay Roy himself has claimed that police and other individuals may have been involved,” Majumdar said, suggesting the need for a deeper investigation.

