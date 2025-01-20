Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Junior Doctors Protest Outside Court After RG Kar Verdict, Demand Stricter Punishment For Convict

The protest highlights ongoing concerns over the safety of women and the demand for justice in this high-profile case, which has shaken the medical community and the public alike.

Junior Doctors Protest Outside Court After RG Kar Verdict, Demand Stricter Punishment For Convict

Junior doctors in West Bengal held a protest outside Sealdah Court on Monday, expressing their dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence handed down to convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The doctors, who have been vocal in their demand for justice, called for a more stringent punishment, stating that the current sentence was insufficient.

“We wanted a strict and exemplary punishment. This punishment is not enough. We will move to higher courts seeking a stricter judgement,” said one of the protesting junior doctors. The medical community has been at the forefront of demanding justice for the trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital’s seminar room, after being raped and murdered.

Mamata’s Dissatisfaction Over Verdict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also weighed in on the issue, expressing her dissatisfaction with the life sentence. Speaking at an event in Malda, she stated, “Had the case been with Kolkata Police, we would have ensured a death penalty.” Banerjee reiterated her support for capital punishment, citing the thorough investigations by Kolkata Police in other cases, which led to death sentences within a short period. However, she acknowledged that the court’s decision was final, and refrained from commenting further on the matter.

In contrast, Congress leader Salman Khurshid praised the verdict, citing the swift investigation and timely judgement as signs of an efficient legal system. “The biggest worry that people express in our country is that many sad incidents take place, and people keep waiting for the court’s verdict. This case, however, saw quick action from both the police and the judiciary, which should be welcomed,” Khurshid said, emphasizing the importance of sending a clear message to those committing such crimes.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict, calling for further investigation into the case. Majumdar, while refraining from criticizing the court’s decision, stated that there may be other individuals involved in the crime. “The public of West Bengal does not believe that only one person is involved in this case. Sanjay Roy himself has claimed that police and other individuals may have been involved,” Majumdar said, suggesting the need for a deeper investigation.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s Bail Application In MCOCA Case

Filed under

Kolkata RG Kar Case rg kar case

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s Use Of Executive Orders: A Tool To Reshape U.S. Policy Without Congressional Action

Trump’s Use Of Executive Orders: A Tool To Reshape U.S. Policy Without Congressional Action

Biden Grants Pardons To Fauci And Milley To Protect Against Potential Retaliation From Trump

Biden Grants Pardons To Fauci And Milley To Protect Against Potential Retaliation From Trump

‘Judgement Should Be Welcomed’ Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Responds To RG Kar Case Verdict

‘Judgement Should Be Welcomed’ Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Responds To RG Kar Case Verdict

China Executes Man Behind One of The Deadliest Rampage That Killed 35 In Zhuhai

China Executes Man Behind One of The Deadliest Rampage That Killed 35 In Zhuhai

Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter To Centre And Delhi CM Atishi, Urges Immediate Action To Address ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ At AIIMS

Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter To Centre And Delhi CM Atishi, Urges Immediate Action To Address...

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox