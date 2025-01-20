Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s Bail Application In MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday called for a response from the Delhi Police regarding the regular bail plea filed by AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan. He is seeking bail in connection with a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court, led by Justice Vikas Mahajan, has directed the police to file a status report before the next hearing date.

Balyan’s Bail Plea and Lawyer’s Arguments

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Balyan, made a case for his client’s release. Pahwa argued that the MLA should be granted bail, especially as the upcoming assembly elections were approaching, and Balyan’s wife was contesting the polls. He requested interim bail, stating, “I am not a criminal.” Pahwa also stressed that there was no concrete evidence against the lawmaker, calling the case “completely frivolous.”

Pahwa noted that the FIR did not even mention Balyan’s name and pointed out that it was the MLA who had initially raised a complaint about the crime. He further questioned the validity of the charges, asserting, “If I am part of a syndicate, there must be FIR against me along with others. They have the power to arrest, but there should be some substance.”

The police’s counsel requested additional time to file a status report on the case. In response, the court scheduled the next hearing for January 23, with the expectation that the status report would be submitted by then. Pahwa argued that delaying the hearing would frustrate the purpose of the bail plea.

Balyan’s Arrest and Charges

Naresh Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, in connection with an MCOCA case, shortly after a trial court granted him bail in an alleged extortion case. The Delhi Police have accused Balyan of being a “facilitator” in an organised crime syndicate. In response to the bail plea, the police opposed his release, citing that the investigation was still at a crucial stage and that Balyan could potentially interfere with the probe if granted bail.

The prosecution presented a strong case, citing 16 FIRs filed against members of the alleged syndicate in different parts of Delhi. The police argued that the syndicate had caused widespread harm in society and amassed substantial illegal wealth. These claims are central to the case and were used to justify the opposition to Balyan’s bail request.

The hearing for Balyan’s bail plea will resume on January 23, with both the police and defense expected to present further arguments. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the AAP MLA as he faces serious charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

