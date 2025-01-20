Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s Bail Application In MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday called for a response from the Delhi Police regarding the regular bail plea filed by AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan.

Delhi HC Seeks Police Response On AAP MLA Naresh Balyan’s Bail Application In MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday called for a response from the Delhi Police regarding the regular bail plea filed by AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan. He is seeking bail in connection with a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court, led by Justice Vikas Mahajan, has directed the police to file a status report before the next hearing date.

Balyan’s Bail Plea and Lawyer’s Arguments

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Balyan, made a case for his client’s release. Pahwa argued that the MLA should be granted bail, especially as the upcoming assembly elections were approaching, and Balyan’s wife was contesting the polls. He requested interim bail, stating, “I am not a criminal.” Pahwa also stressed that there was no concrete evidence against the lawmaker, calling the case “completely frivolous.”

Pahwa noted that the FIR did not even mention Balyan’s name and pointed out that it was the MLA who had initially raised a complaint about the crime. He further questioned the validity of the charges, asserting, “If I am part of a syndicate, there must be FIR against me along with others. They have the power to arrest, but there should be some substance.”

The police’s counsel requested additional time to file a status report on the case. In response, the court scheduled the next hearing for January 23, with the expectation that the status report would be submitted by then. Pahwa argued that delaying the hearing would frustrate the purpose of the bail plea.

Balyan’s Arrest and Charges

Naresh Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, in connection with an MCOCA case, shortly after a trial court granted him bail in an alleged extortion case. The Delhi Police have accused Balyan of being a “facilitator” in an organised crime syndicate. In response to the bail plea, the police opposed his release, citing that the investigation was still at a crucial stage and that Balyan could potentially interfere with the probe if granted bail.

The prosecution presented a strong case, citing 16 FIRs filed against members of the alleged syndicate in different parts of Delhi. The police argued that the syndicate had caused widespread harm in society and amassed substantial illegal wealth. These claims are central to the case and were used to justify the opposition to Balyan’s bail request.

The hearing for Balyan’s bail plea will resume on January 23, with both the police and defense expected to present further arguments. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the AAP MLA as he faces serious charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Read More : Delhi HC Declines Urgent Hearing Of Plea Against AAP’s Poll Promise

Filed under

Delhi HC MLA Naresh Balyan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Union Minister Majumdar Calls For Deeper Investigation In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life Sentence

Union Minister Majumdar Calls For Deeper Investigation In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life...

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 8.6 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 8.6 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

Priyanka Chopra Reaches Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025, Shares Sneak Peek Of The City

Priyanka Chopra Reaches Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025, Shares Sneak Peek Of The City

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Elon Musk Apologizes At Trump Victory Rally As Son X Steals The Show With Adorable Gestures: Watch

Elon Musk Apologizes At Trump Victory Rally As Son X Steals The Show With Adorable...

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox