Delhi HC Declines Urgent Hearing Of Plea Against AAP’s Poll Promise

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined an urgent plea seeking an early hearing on a petition challenging the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election promise to provide a ₹2,100 monthly stipend to women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed the request, stating that no sufficient grounds existed for an early hearing, and upheld the scheduled date of January 30.

“The matter was passed over three times on the last date, but the petitioner was unrepresented. No ground for hearing is made out. Dismissed,” the court remarked.

Petition Claims Misleading Voter Incentives

Filed by Vijay Kumar, the petition contended that AAP’s promise was a false announcement designed to attract voters. The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Shiv Shankar Parashar, argued that the scheme lacked government approval, as confirmed by public notices issued by Delhi government departments. The petitioner also claimed that personal data was being collected fraudulently under the guise of registration for non-existent schemes.

The petitioner had earlier lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on January 3, alleging that the ruling party was luring voters with unverified promises. However, no action had been taken, prompting the petitioner to seek the court’s intervention to expedite the matter.

The plea also requested that the Chief Electoral Officer stop the collection of forms related to the scheme by AAP workers.

The controversy began on December 12, 2024, when AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced the scheme and promised to increase the stipend for women from ₹1,000 to ₹2,100 if the party retained power. However, on December 25, the Women and Child Development and Health departments of the Delhi government publicly distanced themselves from the scheme, labeling it “non-existent.”

The departments further issued warnings against sharing personal details, emphasizing that private individuals or political parties collecting such information were acting without authority.

Upcoming Assembly Polls and Implications

The plea comes as Delhi gears up for assembly elections on February 5, with the vote count scheduled for February 8. The petition raises questions about the ethical boundaries of poll promises and their impact on voter behavior.

This case underscores the growing scrutiny of political pledges and their influence in the lead-up to elections, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in campaign practices.

