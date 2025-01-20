Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Union Minister Majumdar Calls For Deeper Investigation In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life Sentence

While refraining from commenting directly on the court's decision, Majumdar raised concerns that the investigation might not have fully uncovered all those involved in the crime.

In the aftermath of the Sealdah court’s life imprisonment verdict for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has expressed his dissatisfaction, calling for a more thorough investigation into the crime. Majumdar refrained from directly commenting on the court’s decision but voiced concerns regarding the scope of the investigation.

“We wanted the highest punishment for the convict. As an elected representative, I can’t comment against the court’s verdict. However, the people of West Bengal do not believe that only one person was involved in this heinous crime,” said the BJP leader. Majumdar’s remarks come after the convict, Sanjay Roy, alleged the involvement of police officers and other individuals in the murder.

Background Of The Case

The case pertains to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim’s body was discovered in the hospital’s seminar room on August 9, sparking outrage and protests across the state. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested and charged with the crime. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, with a warning that failure to pay the fine will result in an additional five-months imprisonment.

During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation had requested capital punishment for Roy, but Justice Anirban Das ruled that the case did not meet the criteria for a “rarest of rare” case. Justice Das further announced that the victim’s family would receive compensation amounting to Rs 10 lakh for the death of the victim and Rs 7 lakh for the rape.

The court found Sanjay Roy guilty under sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of the BNS Act, noting that Roy had assaulted and murdered the trainee doctor while she was resting in the seminar room. Roy’s actions have left a lasting scar on the medical community and the public, leading to widespread calls for justice and further scrutiny of the investigation.

As the legal proceedings continue, Union Minister Majumdar’s call for a more comprehensive inquiry highlights the public’s growing demand for accountability and transparency in the case.

