Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saif Stabbing Case: Mumbai Court Sends Accused To 14 Days Judicial Custody

A court placed 30-year-old Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Saif Stabbing Case: Mumbai Court Sends Accused To 14 Days Judicial Custody


A court placed 30-year-old Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court determined there was no valid reason to extend his police custody, as the investigation had been completed and no new developments had emerged.

Islam, who was presented before the Bandra magistrate court following the end of his police custody, had his detention extended for two days by the police to aid further investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the court observed that the accused had been in custody for over ten days, and the case record showed the investigation had concluded. The court noted that no new grounds for further detention were identified, but the police could request his custody again within the permissible period if any new evidence came to light.

The police revealed that Islam, arrested in nearby Thane, was a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to ‘Bijoy Das’. On January 16, the actor, 54, was attacked in his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra, where he was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder.

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged five days later.

Read More: SC Directs Centre To Provide Details Of FIRs, Charge Sheets Against Men For Divorcing Wives Through Triple Talaq

Filed under

saif ali khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

Watch, Russian Children Recreates Bollywood Classic Dance ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’

Watch, Russian Children Recreates Bollywood Classic Dance ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’

Delhi’s ‘Unlivable Colonies’: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat Highlights Capital’s Pressing Issues

Delhi’s ‘Unlivable Colonies’: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat Highlights Capital’s Pressing Issues

Alka Lamba Calls AAP a ‘Fraud’, Vows Congress Revival in Delhi | NewsX Exclusive

Alka Lamba Calls AAP a ‘Fraud’, Vows Congress Revival in Delhi | NewsX Exclusive

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

PM Modi Attacks AAP Government In Delhi Rally, Says “‘AAP’da’s Loot and Lies Won’t Continue”

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox