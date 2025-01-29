Saif Stabbing Case: Mumbai Court Sends Accused To 14 Days Judicial Custody

A court placed 30-year-old Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan.

The court determined there was no valid reason to extend his police custody, as the investigation had been completed and no new developments had emerged.

Islam, who was presented before the Bandra magistrate court following the end of his police custody, had his detention extended for two days by the police to aid further investigation.

However, the court observed that the accused had been in custody for over ten days, and the case record showed the investigation had concluded. The court noted that no new grounds for further detention were identified, but the police could request his custody again within the permissible period if any new evidence came to light.

The police revealed that Islam, arrested in nearby Thane, was a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to ‘Bijoy Das’. On January 16, the actor, 54, was attacked in his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra, where he was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder.

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged five days later.

