Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Salman Khan Was On The Hitlist Of Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused: Report

The accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique confessed that he had originally planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan before carrying out the attack on the politician.

Salman Khan Was On The Hitlist Of Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused: Report

The accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique had originally planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan before carrying out the attack on the politician, according to revelations during police interrogation.

According to India Today, an accused revealed that Salman was the target but found it unachievable due to the star’s heavy security system. There is a long-standing threat on the actor, whose prime danger is reportedly the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who targeted him on charges of hunting a blackbuck-a creature considered sacred by Bishnoi community.

Details of Baba Siddique’s Murder

A 66-year-old NCP leader, Baba Siddique, was gunned down on 12 October outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai. The attackers fired two bullets into Siddique’s chest and then fled from the scene. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have connected three assailants with Lawrence Bishnoi gang that is blamed for threatening and attempted assassinations on Salman Khan.

Previous Attacks Linked to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been the target of numerous threats and attacks over the years:

  • April 2024: Two gunmen, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, fired shots outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence late at night. Both shooters, later arrested in Gujarat, were affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
  • November 2023: A man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother demanded Salman Khan apologize for allegedly killing a blackbuck or pay ₹5 crore.
  • October 2023: A vegetable seller from Jamshedpur was arrested for demanding a ₹5 crore ransom from Salman Khan. Shortly after, the actor received another threat, this time demanding ₹2 crore.
  • February 2024: A 20-year-old man from Noida was arrested for making a threatening call to the actor.

Heightened Security for Salman Khan

Given the consistent threats, Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the government. The heightened measures include:

  • Strengthened security arrangements around his residence in Bandra.
  • Installation of high-resolution, AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology to monitor activity around his home.

Bishnoi Gang’s Obsession with the Actor

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been openly threatening Salman Khan since the blackbuck poaching case in the late 1990s. The blackbuck is held sacred in the community, and this alleged incident remains a source of contention for decades now.

Law enforcement agencies have been on the lookout and have thwarted such attempts, but the repeat threats pose a continued threat to the Bollywood star.

The murder of Baba Siddique underscores the reach and persistence of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigators are of the view that this group is diversifying the targets, as the motivation varies from personal vendettas to organized crime.

Also Read: Earthquake Alert! 5.6 Magnitude In Philippines, 5.3 Magnitude In Telangana

Filed under

Baba Siddiqui Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused NCP Leader salman khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected...

CCL Brings Fast-Paced Cricket Action To US Colleges Ahead Of 2028 Olympics

CCL Brings Fast-Paced Cricket Action To US Colleges Ahead Of 2028 Olympics

RBI MPC Meeting: How Would Your FD Rates Change If A 25 bps Rate Cut Is Announced?

RBI MPC Meeting: How Would Your FD Rates Change If A 25 bps Rate Cut...

UK PM Starmer Claims His ‘Plan For Change’ Aims At Impoving Lives

UK PM Starmer Claims His ‘Plan For Change’ Aims At Impoving Lives

Triple Murder Case In South Delhi: The Killer Was The Son, Reason Will SHOCK You

Triple Murder Case In South Delhi: The Killer Was The Son, Reason Will SHOCK You

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox