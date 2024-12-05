The accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique confessed that he had originally planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan before carrying out the attack on the politician.

The accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique had originally planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan before carrying out the attack on the politician, according to revelations during police interrogation.

According to India Today, an accused revealed that Salman was the target but found it unachievable due to the star’s heavy security system. There is a long-standing threat on the actor, whose prime danger is reportedly the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who targeted him on charges of hunting a blackbuck-a creature considered sacred by Bishnoi community.

Details of Baba Siddique’s Murder

A 66-year-old NCP leader, Baba Siddique, was gunned down on 12 October outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai. The attackers fired two bullets into Siddique’s chest and then fled from the scene. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have connected three assailants with Lawrence Bishnoi gang that is blamed for threatening and attempted assassinations on Salman Khan.

Previous Attacks Linked to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been the target of numerous threats and attacks over the years:

April 2024: Two gunmen, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, fired shots outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence late at night. Both shooters, later arrested in Gujarat, were affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two gunmen, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, fired shots outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence late at night. Both shooters, later arrested in Gujarat, were affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. November 2023: A man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother demanded Salman Khan apologize for allegedly killing a blackbuck or pay ₹5 crore.

A man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother demanded Salman Khan apologize for allegedly killing a blackbuck or pay ₹5 crore. October 2023: A vegetable seller from Jamshedpur was arrested for demanding a ₹5 crore ransom from Salman Khan. Shortly after, the actor received another threat, this time demanding ₹2 crore.

A vegetable seller from Jamshedpur was arrested for demanding a ₹5 crore ransom from Salman Khan. Shortly after, the actor received another threat, this time demanding ₹2 crore. February 2024: A 20-year-old man from Noida was arrested for making a threatening call to the actor.

Heightened Security for Salman Khan

Given the consistent threats, Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the government. The heightened measures include:

Strengthened security arrangements around his residence in Bandra.

Installation of high-resolution, AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology to monitor activity around his home.

Bishnoi Gang’s Obsession with the Actor

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been openly threatening Salman Khan since the blackbuck poaching case in the late 1990s. The blackbuck is held sacred in the community, and this alleged incident remains a source of contention for decades now.

Law enforcement agencies have been on the lookout and have thwarted such attempts, but the repeat threats pose a continued threat to the Bollywood star.

The murder of Baba Siddique underscores the reach and persistence of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigators are of the view that this group is diversifying the targets, as the motivation varies from personal vendettas to organized crime.