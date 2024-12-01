The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, a historic Mughal-era mosque protected by the ASI, has become the focal point of communal tensions

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, a historic Mughal-era mosque protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has become the focal point of legal and communal tensions. The ASI has taken a firm stance in court to reaffirm its management and control over the mosque, emphasizing its heritage status and the regulations it enforces.

ASI’s Legal Response and Historical Significance

In a court submission on Friday, ASI’s counsel, Vishnu Sharma, laid out the agency’s claim over the Shahi Jama Masjid, which has been under ASI protection since 1920. Sharma pointed out that the mosque’s management committee and local groups have resisted ASI’s surveys, highlighting challenges faced during these assessments. He also referenced a significant incident from January 19, 2018, when an FIR was filed against the mosque’s committee for installing steel railings on the steps without permission.

The ASI’s stance in the court emphasized that public access to the mosque must adhere to ASI guidelines and that any modifications to the structure require oversight by the agency. This ensures that any changes do not compromise the architectural and historical integrity of the protected site. The court is expected to address the ASI’s plea in the coming days.

The situation surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid took a dramatic turn on November 24, when a court-ordered survey triggered violent clashes. The survey was conducted in response to a petition asserting that a Hindu Harihar temple had previously existed on the site of the mosque. The violence that erupted left four people dead and many others injured, casting a shadow of tension over the town of Sambhal.

Judicial Inquiry into the Violence

In the wake of the tragic violence, a three-member judicial commission was established on November 28 to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the clashes. This commission, appointed by the government, is led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and includes former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain.

On Saturday, two of the commission members arrived in Moradabad, with plans to proceed to Sambhal. The third member is expected to join them on Sunday. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed their arrival and underscored the significance of this inquiry.

Scope and Objectives of the Commission

The commission’s mandate is multifaceted. It will seek to determine whether the violence was a spontaneous event or a premeditated act of conspiracy. Additionally, the commission will assess the preparedness and response of the police and administrative bodies to the incident. Another key objective is to scrutinize the sequence of events leading up to the clashes and propose measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The inquiry is anticipated to conclude within a two-month period, though any extension would need government approval. This thorough investigation aims to bring clarity and accountability, ensuring that such incidents are minimized and that the sanctity of religious sites is maintained.