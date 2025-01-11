Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP Leaders Of Electoral Fraud, Slams Parvesh Verma For MP Bungalow Occupation

AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a fierce critique of the BJP during a press conference on Saturday, accusing several party leaders, including Union Ministers and BJP MPs, of damaging the Election Commission’s integrity through electoral fraud.

Singh claimed that these individuals were engaged in corrupt practices, such as registering false votes, to manipulate the electoral process.

Singh began by targeting Parvesh Verma, the BJP’s candidate for New Delhi, accusing him of misusing an MP bungalow despite being a former Member of Parliament. He pointed out that Verma had occupied the bungalow from May to January, a period well beyond his tenure as an MP. Singh also revealed that Verma had attempted to register 33 votes at the bungalow’s address, calling it a blatant attempt to distort the election outcome. “The BJP candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, is a former MP, not a sitting MP, yet he has been occupying the MP’s bungalow for eight months from May to January. Not only that, he has submitted an application to register 33 votes at the address of his bungalow,” Singh added.

The AAP MP then accused two Union Ministers of being involved in similar activities. He alleged that Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, had filed a request to register 26 votes at his address, while Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan had made a similar application to register 26 votes at his own residence. Singh stressed that these actions were part of a larger strategy by BJP leaders to manipulate electoral outcomes.

Singh’s allegations didn’t stop there. In another press conference on Friday, he accused the BJP of large-scale vote-buying, referring to the party as the “Galli Galoch Party.” Singh claimed that BJP leaders had distributed Rs 1,100 to voters in an attempt to sway the election results. “We have received information from sources that leaders of the ‘Galli-Galoch’ party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to distribute.

Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9,000 and distribute only Rs 1,100,” Singh stated. He then challenged the BJP to come clean on whether these allegations were true, urging them to be transparent with the public. “I ask the ‘Galli-Galoch’ party to tell the truth before people… People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the ‘Galli-Galoch’ party now,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in, accusing the BJP of orchestrating widespread electoral fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. He claimed that the local election officer had been compromised and was assisting the BJP in its illegal activities. “The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP. He is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP… The ECI has assured us that they will not allow these practices to happen and strict action will be taken,” Kejriwal said. He called for the immediate suspension of the local District Election Officer (DEO) and Election Returning Officer (ERO).

Additionally, Kejriwal drew attention to a suspicious surge in applications for the cancellation of voter registrations in the constituency. He revealed that between December 15 and January 7, a total of 5,500 applications were submitted to cancel votes. Kejriwal claimed that these applications were fraudulent and part of a larger scam. “In New Delhi Assembly constituency, from 15 December to 7 January, in 22 days, 5,500 applications have come for cancellation of votes… These applications are fake… A big scam is going on,” he stated. Kejriwal further disclosed that many individuals listed in these applications denied having submitted them, strengthening the case for widespread electoral manipulation.

