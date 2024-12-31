SC Defers Hearing On Shifting Dallewal To Hospital, Punjab Govt. Says Negotiations On

The Supreme Court deferred the matter concerning the Punjab government’s compliance with its directive to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the matter concerning the Punjab government’s compliance with its directive to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital.

The issue will now be addressed on January 2. The deferment follows a contempt petition filed against the Punjab government, with proceedings conducted before the vacation bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

During the hearing, Punjab’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) joined the court via video conference to provide updates.

Court granted the state additional time to implement its December 20 order regarding Dallewal’s health. The Punjab government, citing ongoing efforts, requested three more days to fulfill the court’s directive.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, has been on an indefinite hunger strike, which reached its 36th day on Tuesday. Despite repeated attempts by a state team led by former Additional DGP Jaskaran Singh to convince Dallewal to accept medical assistance, he has steadfastly refused.

Previously, the apex court had set a deadline of December 31 for the Punjab government to persuade Dallewal to move to a hospital.

The court also permitted the state to seek logistical support from the Centre if required. However, with Dallewal’s continued resistance, the government has sought more time to address the situation.

The ongoing hunger strike and the state’s efforts to ensure Dallewal’s health and safety remain critical issues. The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores the gravity of the matter and the importance of balancing legal compliance with humanitarian concerns.

The next hearing on January 2 will be pivotal in determining the course of action for both the Punjab government and the welfare of Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

