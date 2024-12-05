SC Sets Aside Manipur HC Order Asking CBI To Find Absconding Rape Convict

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the order issued by the Manipur High Court, which had instructed the CBI to locate and apprehend a rape convict. The bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh, deemed the high court’s directive unnecessary, citing that the state had already formed a special team to trace […]

The bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh, deemed the high court’s directive unnecessary, citing that the state had already formed a special team to trace the absconding convict.

The bench noted, “We acknowledge the genuine request made by the CBI, particularly since the state government has already constituted a dedicated team to track the convict. Therefore, the direction given to the CBI was redundant, and we are setting it aside.”

Court Proceedings

The court emphasized that the state authorities must continue their efforts to locate the convict and, if needed, may seek assistance from the Home Ministry.

The CBI had approached the Supreme Court challenging the October 4, 2023 order from the high court, arguing that the Manipur police were already handling the matter. The CBI contended that additional involvement would lead to unnecessary duplication of work.

Despite expressing difficulty in complying with the high court’s order, their submission was not accepted by the lower court.

Earlier in January, the high court had reiterated its directive, giving the CBI eight weeks to find the fugitive.

The case concerns Timothy L. Changsang, the administrator of the North Eastern Children Home in Churachandpur, who was convicted in April 2019 under the POCSO Act for the rape of 14 minors over a period of two years, starting in 2012.

The crimes came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint in February 2015. Changsang, who was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant, has been evading capture.

