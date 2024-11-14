Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SC Verdict On ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Welcomed By Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Bulldozer Parked In Garage’

The SC verdict on Bulldozer Justice was hailed by opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi and AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj.

SC Verdict On ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Welcomed By Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Bulldozer Parked In Garage’

The Supreme Court issued guidelines against the controversial “bulldozer justice” that many state governments have been resorting to in demolishing the properties of accused persons. The verdict was hailed by opposition leaders as a step towards upholding constitutional values and protecting the rights of citizens.

Led by Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, SC ruled against arbitrary demolitions without judicial oversight, asserting that due process must be followed. The guidelines require a 15-day notice with clear grounds for demolition, videographing of actions for transparency, and hold officials personally liable for unlawful demolitions.

Akhilesh Yadav took a Jibe ‘Bulldozer parked in Garage’

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, welcomed the judgment, calling it a “slap on the face” of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Addressing a public rally, he remarked, “At least today, their bulldozer will remain parked in the garage; now, no one’s house will be demolished without due process.” Yadav further emphasized his faith in the judicial system, anticipating a time when SP’s detained MLAs would be freed and able to serve their constituencies as before.

Asaduddin Owaisi expressed hope the guidelines will ‘Protect Marginalised from Bulldozer Raj’

Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also lauded the judgment, noting that its impact lay in the “enforceable guidelines.” He expressed hope that these guidelines would protect marginalized groups from collective punishment, which, according to him, has been normalized by state policies. “We should remember that no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated bulldozer raj, which the Supreme Court today called a ‘lawless state of affairs,’” he wrote on X.

Nana Patole ‘Yogi To Confine To UP’

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, also criticized the BJP’s approach to “fear-based” politics, citing misuse of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with bulldozer actions. He urged Chief Minister Adityanath to confine his political tactics to Uttar Pradesh.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, ‘Bulldozer is illegal’

Saurabh Bharadwaj, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that India is governed by a Constitution, not by arbitrary measures. He condemned bulldozer actions as “illegal” and urged courts to take cognizance of such incidents wherever they occur.

Lastly, Brinda Karat, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed regret that the judgment did not come sooner, stating that it could have prevented countless demolitions across BJP-led states.

What Is ‘Bulldozer Justice’

For those who are unaware, the term “bulldozer justice” gained traction in recent years as state authorities, particularly in BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, began demolishing the properties of individuals accused of crimes, often without following a transparent legal procedure. This practice has then moved beyond Uttar pradesh, to more BJP-ruking states.

This practice came under intense scrutiny, with critics alleging that it targeted marginalized communities, especially Muslims, to instill fear often dubbing it as ‘Bulldozer raj.’

However, few argues that this ‘bulldozer raj’ is necessary for a quick justice, when the Indian justice system takes years to provide justice on even minor matters like property disputes.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court To Decide On ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Today | Key Developments In Hearing

Filed under

ALHILESH YADAV asaduddin owaisi Bulldozer raj SC VERDIT ON BULLDOZER JUSTICE yogi adityanath
Advertisement

Also Read

Manipur: Women Killed In Jiribam, Suffered ‘Third-Degree’ Torture And Burns While She Was Alive, Reveals Autopsy

Manipur: Women Killed In Jiribam, Suffered ‘Third-Degree’ Torture And Burns While She Was Alive, Reveals...

British Daily The Guardian Is Quitting X- Here’s Why

British Daily The Guardian Is Quitting X- Here’s Why

Melania Trump Likely To Skip Full-Time Stay At the White House In Second Term

Melania Trump Likely To Skip Full-Time Stay At the White House In Second Term

Trump Takes Charge: Republicans Achieve Trifecta Power With Senate, House, And Presidency

Trump Takes Charge: Republicans Achieve Trifecta Power With Senate, House, And Presidency

Trump And Biden Share ‘Good Meeting’ In Oval Office: ‘We Both Really Enjoyed It,’ Says President-Elect

Trump And Biden Share ‘Good Meeting’ In Oval Office: ‘We Both Really Enjoyed It,’ Says...

Entertainment

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

The Rana Daggubati Show: Baahubali Star All Set To Make Unfiltered Conversations With These South Superstars

The Rana Daggubati Show: Baahubali Star All Set To Make Unfiltered Conversations With These South

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox