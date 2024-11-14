SC Verdict On ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Welcomed By Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Bulldozer Parked In Garage’

The SC verdict on Bulldozer Justice was hailed by opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi and AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Supreme Court issued guidelines against the controversial “bulldozer justice” that many state governments have been resorting to in demolishing the properties of accused persons. The verdict was hailed by opposition leaders as a step towards upholding constitutional values and protecting the rights of citizens.

Led by Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, SC ruled against arbitrary demolitions without judicial oversight, asserting that due process must be followed. The guidelines require a 15-day notice with clear grounds for demolition, videographing of actions for transparency, and hold officials personally liable for unlawful demolitions.

Akhilesh Yadav took a Jibe ‘Bulldozer parked in Garage’

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, welcomed the judgment, calling it a “slap on the face” of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Addressing a public rally, he remarked, “At least today, their bulldozer will remain parked in the garage; now, no one’s house will be demolished without due process.” Yadav further emphasized his faith in the judicial system, anticipating a time when SP’s detained MLAs would be freed and able to serve their constituencies as before.

Asaduddin Owaisi expressed hope the guidelines will ‘Protect Marginalised from Bulldozer Raj’

Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also lauded the judgment, noting that its impact lay in the “enforceable guidelines.” He expressed hope that these guidelines would protect marginalized groups from collective punishment, which, according to him, has been normalized by state policies. “We should remember that no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated bulldozer raj, which the Supreme Court today called a ‘lawless state of affairs,’” he wrote on X.

Nana Patole ‘Yogi To Confine To UP’

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, also criticized the BJP’s approach to “fear-based” politics, citing misuse of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with bulldozer actions. He urged Chief Minister Adityanath to confine his political tactics to Uttar Pradesh.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, ‘Bulldozer is illegal’

Saurabh Bharadwaj, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that India is governed by a Constitution, not by arbitrary measures. He condemned bulldozer actions as “illegal” and urged courts to take cognizance of such incidents wherever they occur.

Lastly, Brinda Karat, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed regret that the judgment did not come sooner, stating that it could have prevented countless demolitions across BJP-led states.

What Is ‘Bulldozer Justice’

For those who are unaware, the term “bulldozer justice” gained traction in recent years as state authorities, particularly in BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, began demolishing the properties of individuals accused of crimes, often without following a transparent legal procedure. This practice has then moved beyond Uttar pradesh, to more BJP-ruking states.

This practice came under intense scrutiny, with critics alleging that it targeted marginalized communities, especially Muslims, to instill fear often dubbing it as ‘Bulldozer raj.’

However, few argues that this ‘bulldozer raj’ is necessary for a quick justice, when the Indian justice system takes years to provide justice on even minor matters like property disputes.

