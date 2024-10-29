Secret Meth Lab With 95Kg Drugs Busted In NCR, Tihar Jail Warden Arrested

Located in the Kasana Industrial Area in Gautam Budh Nagar, authorities seized approximately 95 kilograms of methamphetamine in both solid and liquid forms.

In a recent joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police, an illegal methamphetamine manufacturing lab was uncovered in the Delhi-NCR region, as reported in a statement on October 29.

According to the NCB, this lab was intended to produce synthetic drugs like methamphetamine for both local use and international distribution. The lab was reportedly connected to the Mexican drug cartel CJNG (Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion).

Located in the Kasana Industrial Area in Gautam Budh Nagar, authorities seized approximately 95 kilograms of methamphetamine in both solid and liquid forms.

The raid also uncovered a range of chemicals, including acetone, sodium hydroxide, methylene chloride, premium-grade ethanol, toluene, red phosphorus, and ethyl acetate, alongside imported machinery used for drug production.

During the raid, a Delhi-based businessman and a Tihar Jail warden were found to be key figures behind the operation.

The businessman, previously arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence in a drug-related case, had reportedly connected with the jail warden during his time in Tihar, leading to their partnership in the illegal operation.

Additionally, a chemist from Mumbai was responsible for the drug’s production, and a Mexican cartel associate in Delhi oversaw quality testing. As noted by Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG (Operations), the NCB has uncovered similar hidden labs this year in Gandhinagar and Amreli (Gujarat), Jodhpur and Sirohi (Rajasthan), and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

