Security Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala, Seven Protesters Detained And 3 Cops Suspended

The Tripura government has suspended three police officers and withdrawn an Assistant Commandant after a security breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) office in Agartala. The incident, which occurred during protests against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, led to activists forcefully entering the AHC compound and reportedly desecrating the Bangladesh national flag. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the breach, with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Southern Range leading the probe.

Three Sub-Inspectors—Dilu Jamatia, Debabrata Sinha, and Joynal Hossain—were suspended, and Assistant Commandant Kanti Nath Ghosh was withdrawn for negligence of duty. The police are investigating the involvement of seven individuals detained during overnight raids.Following the incident, security at the AHC office was strengthened, with additional personnel deployed to prevent further breaches.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and reiterated that protests should remain peaceful, denouncing any form of violence against diplomatic missions.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed regret over the breach, emphasizing that diplomatic properties must be respected. Security measures were ramped up for Bangladesh diplomatic missions across India.

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti led the protests, submitting a memorandum to the Bangladesh mission, urging the caretaker government to protect Hindus and their properties amidst ongoing attacks. The leader, Sankar Roy, highlighted the long history of Hindu sacrifices for Bangladesh’s independence and development.

