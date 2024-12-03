Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Security Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala, Seven Protesters Detained And 3 Cops Suspended

Tripura government suspends officers after a breach of security at Bangladesh AHC in Agartala during protests against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Security Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala, Seven Protesters Detained And 3 Cops Suspended

The Tripura government has suspended three police officers and withdrawn an Assistant Commandant after a security breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) office in Agartala. The incident, which occurred during protests against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, led to activists forcefully entering the AHC compound and reportedly desecrating the Bangladesh national flag. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the breach, with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Southern Range leading the probe.

Three Sub-Inspectors—Dilu Jamatia, Debabrata Sinha, and Joynal Hossain—were suspended, and Assistant Commandant Kanti Nath Ghosh was withdrawn for negligence of duty. The police are investigating the involvement of seven individuals detained during overnight raids.Following the incident, security at the AHC office was strengthened, with additional personnel deployed to prevent further breaches.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and reiterated that protests should remain peaceful, denouncing any form of violence against diplomatic missions.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed regret over the breach, emphasizing that diplomatic properties must be respected. Security measures were ramped up for Bangladesh diplomatic missions across India.

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti led the protests, submitting a memorandum to the Bangladesh mission, urging the caretaker government to protect Hindus and their properties amidst ongoing attacks. The leader, Sankar Roy, highlighted the long history of Hindu sacrifices for Bangladesh’s independence and development.

ALSO READ: No Lawyer Shown Up For Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das In Bangladesh, Bail Hearing Postponed To January 2

Filed under

Bangladesh Mission Security breach World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Petition Filed To BAN Indian TV Channels In Bangladesh, Impacting Local Culture

Petition Filed To BAN Indian TV Channels In Bangladesh, Impacting Local Culture

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Hospitalized Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Hospitalized Amid Political Tensions

PM Modi Calls CM MK Stalin, Assures Full Support For Flood Relief In Tamil Nadu

PM Modi Calls CM MK Stalin, Assures Full Support For Flood Relief In Tamil Nadu

Businessman Arrested For Setting Car Ablaze In Lajpat Nagar After Parking Dispute

Businessman Arrested For Setting Car Ablaze In Lajpat Nagar After Parking Dispute

Why South Korea Could Become The First Country To Disappear From Earth? The Reason Might Shock You

Why South Korea Could Become The First Country To Disappear From Earth? The Reason Might...

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox