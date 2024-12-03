No Lawyer Shown Up For Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das In Bangladesh, Bail Hearing Postponed To January 2

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk arrested on sedition charges in Bangladesh, faced a massive setback in his bail hearing on Tuesday. Lawyers refused to represent him, prompting the Chattogram court to postpone the hearing to January 2, 2025. The monk, a former member of ISKCON, was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Despite his legal representative, Advocate Rabindra Ghosh, traveling 250 km from Dhaka to attend the hearing, local lawyers barred him from entering the court premises. The court’s decision has left his supporters and family in distress.

In a disturbing twist, reports surfaced of an attack on a lawyer who had defended Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu. Advocate Ramen Roy was brutally assaulted at his home by a mob, allegedly due to his involvement in defending the monk.

Roy is currently in critical condition in an ICU. This incident follows a series of violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly after the student protests earlier this year. These developments add to the growing concerns about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das’s arrest and ongoing legal battles come amidst a tense atmosphere where the Hindu community has faced rising persecution. Reports of over 200 attacks on Hindus have surfaced since August, leading to international outcry. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has raised the issue with Bangladesh, urging the government to take action to protect the Hindu minority, who make up 8% of the country’s population.

As the legal drama continues, the situation reflects the broader societal unrest affecting Bangladesh’s religious minorities, with escalating violence and discrimination against Hindus making headlines.

