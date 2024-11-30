Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bangladesh Authorities Freeze 17 ISKON Bank Accounts After Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Bangladesh's financial authorities have directed banks to freeze the accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 30 days.

Bangladesh Authorities Freeze 17 ISKON Bank Accounts After Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Bangladesh’s financial authorities have directed banks to freeze the accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 30 days. This directive, issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), is part of an ongoing investigation following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, on sedition charges.

High-Profile Arrest and Sedition Allegations

The sedition case against Das and 18 others stems from allegations of disrespecting the Bangladeshi national flag during a Hindu community rally in Chattogram on October 30. Das, who also represents the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was apprehended at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport earlier this week. Following his arrest, a Chattogram court denied him bail, leading to widespread protests by his supporters.

The BFIU’s directive requires all banks and financial institutions to suspend transactions from accounts associated with the 17 individuals and provide detailed transaction statements within three days. This move comes amidst heightened scrutiny of ISKCON’s activities in Bangladesh after recent communal tensions.

Legal and Diplomatic Responses

The Bangladesh High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking to ban ISKCON, emphasizing that the State is already managing the situation and urging caution to protect public safety. Meanwhile, ISKCON has refuted any involvement in the killing of a lawyer during clashes tied to the case, calling the allegations baseless.

India has also raised concerns about the incident, urging the Bangladeshi government to safeguard the rights of Hindus and other minorities. Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condemned the violence and called for Das’s release.

Hindus, who made up 22% of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now constitute around 8%, frequently reporting incidents of violence and discrimination. The rise of extremist groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami has compounded these challenges, posing ongoing risks to minority communities.

The freezing of bank accounts and arrest of a prominent Hindu leader underline the complexities of religious and communal dynamics in Bangladesh. As investigations and legal proceedings continue, the international community watches closely, emphasizing the importance of minority rights and religious harmony.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal Set for Landfall Today With Winds Up To 90 kmh; Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Filed under

17 ISKON Bank Accounts Freezed Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrested In Bangladesh

Advertisement

Also Read

Centre Slams Canada’s Audio-Visual Surveillance: Why Is Trudeau Sinking Ties With India? | NewsX Exclusive

Centre Slams Canada’s Audio-Visual Surveillance: Why Is Trudeau Sinking Ties With India? | NewsX Exclusive

27 Killed, 100 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Niger River

27 Killed, 100 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Niger River

Did You Know, Kaal Bhairav Was Relieved From His Sin In Kaashi And Then Became It Protector Of Kaashi

Did You Know, Kaal Bhairav Was Relieved From His Sin In Kaashi And Then Became...

Syrian Rebel Groups Enter Aleppo Eight Years After Government Forces Recaptured City

Syrian Rebel Groups Enter Aleppo Eight Years After Government Forces Recaptured City

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Flies To Florida To Meet Trump After President-Elect Threatened Sweeping Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Flies To Florida To Meet Trump After President-Elect Threatened Sweeping Tariffs

Entertainment

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox