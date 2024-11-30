Bangladesh Authorities Freeze 17 ISKON Bank Accounts After Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Bangladesh's financial authorities have directed banks to freeze the accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 30 days.

Bangladesh’s financial authorities have directed banks to freeze the accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 30 days. This directive, issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), is part of an ongoing investigation following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, on sedition charges.

High-Profile Arrest and Sedition Allegations

The sedition case against Das and 18 others stems from allegations of disrespecting the Bangladeshi national flag during a Hindu community rally in Chattogram on October 30. Das, who also represents the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was apprehended at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport earlier this week. Following his arrest, a Chattogram court denied him bail, leading to widespread protests by his supporters.

The BFIU’s directive requires all banks and financial institutions to suspend transactions from accounts associated with the 17 individuals and provide detailed transaction statements within three days. This move comes amidst heightened scrutiny of ISKCON’s activities in Bangladesh after recent communal tensions.

Legal and Diplomatic Responses

The Bangladesh High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking to ban ISKCON, emphasizing that the State is already managing the situation and urging caution to protect public safety. Meanwhile, ISKCON has refuted any involvement in the killing of a lawyer during clashes tied to the case, calling the allegations baseless.

India has also raised concerns about the incident, urging the Bangladeshi government to safeguard the rights of Hindus and other minorities. Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condemned the violence and called for Das’s release.

Hindus, who made up 22% of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now constitute around 8%, frequently reporting incidents of violence and discrimination. The rise of extremist groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami has compounded these challenges, posing ongoing risks to minority communities.

The freezing of bank accounts and arrest of a prominent Hindu leader underline the complexities of religious and communal dynamics in Bangladesh. As investigations and legal proceedings continue, the international community watches closely, emphasizing the importance of minority rights and religious harmony.

