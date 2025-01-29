Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Security Protocol Activated Following Mid-Air ‘Hijack’ Alert On Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight

On Monday night, at 8:40 PM, Air India flight AI 2957, which had just departed from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, triggered an emergency alert to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Security Protocol Activated Following Mid-Air ‘Hijack’ Alert On Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight


On Monday night, at 8:40 PM, Air India flight AI 2957, which had just departed from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, triggered an emergency alert to Air Traffic Control (ATC). The alert, which was a squawk code of 7500, indicated that the aircraft was potentially hijacked. This code, commonly associated with unlawful interference or hijacking, immediately set off a chain of protocol that would involve multiple security agencies, air traffic controllers, and military forces.

The Protocol in Motion

The ATC in Delhi responded swiftly, alerting all necessary authorities. As per standard emergency protocol, security agencies, including the Indian Air Force, Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) were notified. A special committee was formed, and the Indian Air Force was put on high alert.

Though the pilot quickly informed the ATC that it was a false alarm and that the aircraft was operating normally, the standard procedures remained in place. Authorities were cautious and opted not to take any chances. The key concern was that the pilot might have been under duress and forced to report the situation as a false alarm, prompting authorities to proceed as though it was a legitimate emergency.

Flight AI 2957 continued its journey and landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 9:47 PM. However, by the time the aircraft reached Mumbai, emergency protocols had already been activated. A full emergency was declared at the airport, and all local police forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), were deployed to handle the situation.

Upon arrival, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay, where it was carefully inspected. Passengers were kept on board for an additional hour while authorities worked to confirm that there were no security threats. Once it was determined that the flight posed no danger, the passengers were allowed to disembark.

Squawk 7500: What Went Wrong?

The drama began when the aircraft’s transponder emitted a squawk 7500 signal, which lasted for three minutes. Squawk codes are used by air traffic controllers to identify and differentiate aircraft. Specifically, squawk codes 7500, 7600, and 7700 are reserved for emergency situations. While squawk 7600 signals a radio communication failure and squawk 7700 indicates a general aircraft emergency, squawk 7500 is associated with hijack situations.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the false indication. According to officials, a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with the involvement of BCAS and CISF, is underway. The investigation will examine whether the issue was due to pilot error, a technical malfunction, or a miscommunication from air traffic control.

Investigation Underway

Although the airline reported the incident and began a thorough investigation, an official spokesperson for Air India has not yet provided a comment on the matter. Initial reports suggest that there is no evidence to suggest crew involvement in the incident. A potential technical glitch is being considered, although the official cause will only be clear after the investigation concludes.

Aviation ministry officials stated that while the pilot did inform the ATC after takeoff that there was no hijack situation, the emergency protocol had to be followed for safety reasons. The priority was to prepare for the worst, even if the situation turned out to be a false alarm.

This incident serves as a reminder of the rigorous protocols followed in aviation safety. Even when a hijacking alert turns out to be a mistake, aviation authorities are required to adhere to strict procedures to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. In a world where every second counts, protocols are designed to protect, and even a false alarm must be treated with utmost seriousness. The final verdict on this case will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation by aviation regulators.

Filed under

Mumbai Flight Hijack

