Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Mandates Dress Code, Recommends Indian Attire

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SGTT) has announced the implementation of a new dress code for devotees visiting the temple situated in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. According to the notice, devotees will be required to wear decent clothing, preferably Indian attire. The dress code will come into force next week, and those wearing revealing or inappropriate clothes will not be allowed to enter the temple.

The order specifies that “devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple.” The temple trust introduced the dress code following several complaints about inappropriate clothing, which caused discomfort to other devotees.

Pawan Tripathi, the treasurer of the Trust, explained that the decision was made in response to complaints from devotees. “We have received complaints over the clothes of some devotees from other devotees. They want some restrictions on the clothing. Devotees need to follow the decision taken by the temple trust,” Tripathi said.

He further noted that several temples across the nation have started imposing dress codes for devotees in recent times, sparking discussions about the appropriate attire for spiritual and religious places. The Siddhivinayak temple attracts thousands of devotees daily from across the country, and many visitors have expressed concerns about the outfits worn by some devotees, which they felt were disrespectful in a place of worship.

The SGTT clarified that the dress code is being introduced to ensure all devotees feel comfortable during their visit and to maintain decorum within the temple premises. In addition to the dress code, the temple has decided to stop using plastic bags for distributing prasad to devotees. The initiative to use paper packets for prasad has reportedly started on a trial basis.

In December last year, the Banke Bihari temple administration in Vrindavan issued an appeal to devotees, asking them not to wear half pants, mini skirts, night suits, torn jeans, leather, or any objectionable attire to the temple, emphasizing that it is a place of worship and not a tourist destination. The appeal was made to maintain the decorum at the temple, with a banner on the street leading to the temple urging devotees to wear decent clothes.

The implementation of the dress code at Siddhivinayak temple highlights the importance of maintaining respect and decorum in places of worship. By encouraging Indian attire and prohibiting revealing or inappropriate clothing, the temple trust aims to create a comfortable and respectful environment for all devotees. This initiative, along with the move to stop using plastic bags for prasad distribution, reflects the temple’s commitment to enhancing the spiritual experience for its visitors while promoting sustainable practices.

