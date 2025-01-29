Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Election Commission Seeks Evidence From Kejriwal On Yamuna Poisoning Claims

Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of Haryana releasing poison into Yamuna triggers a fierce political storm, with BJP demanding his arrest and EC seeking proof.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Election Commission Seeks Evidence From Kejriwal On Yamuna Poisoning Claims

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal faces Election Commission scrutiny over allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government poisoned Yamuna water.


The political landscape turned fiery as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of releasing “poison into Yamuna waters” and termed it an “attempt of genocide in the capital.” These remarks led to a day-long exchange of heated allegations between AAP and BJP leaders, drawing in the Election Commission (EC) and the Congress as well.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a high-level meeting, BJP stalwarts including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav approached the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking stringent action against Kejriwal. They demanded his arrest for what they termed “grave and unsubstantiated allegations” that threatened national integration and public harmony.

The Election Commission has now asked Kejriwal to substantiate his claims by Wednesday, January 29, 8 PM. In its communication, the EC emphasized that baseless allegations could lead to legal consequences, including up to three years of imprisonment. The EC also flagged discrepancies in Kejriwal’s claims, noting that the Delhi Jal Board report he cited did not mention any poisoning in Yamuna waters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Simultaneously, AAP leaders Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also met the Election Commission, alleging a deliberate act of “water terrorism” by Haryana, citing a sudden rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna water supply. According to AAP, the heightened ammonia levels rendered Delhi’s water treatment plants incapable of processing the water, leading to a public health crisis and water shortages.

BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, accusing Kejriwal of playing “dirty politics” on a critical issue. Addressing the media, Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Kejriwal for attempting to create panic among the public and playing divisive politics. All BJP MPs from Haryana jointly demanded Kejriwal’s immediate arrest and called for the EC to bar him from campaigning in upcoming elections.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also demanded a public apology from Kejriwal, urging him to retract his remarks to avoid unnecessary panic. She claimed that such statements undermine public trust and could destabilize communal harmony.

Adding to the pressure, the Congress joined the fray, stating that criminal action should be pursued against Kejriwal if he fails to prove his allegations. This bipartisan criticism has placed the Delhi CM in a tight spot, as both BJP and Congress leaders continue to challenge his claims.

The EC’s letter also highlighted a joint letter from Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, which alleged water terrorism by Haryana. It acknowledged concerns over the water crisis due to rising ammonia levels but reiterated the need for factual and evidentiary support.

This political slugfest underscores the sensitivity of the Yamuna water crisis, with allegations of negligence and political vendetta flying from all sides. As the January 29 deadline looms, the nation waits to see if Kejriwal can substantiate his explosive allegations or face potential legal consequences.

ALSO READ: Centre Advocates For ‘One Nation, One Time’, How Will It Function?

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal DELHI ELECTIONS

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre Advocates For ‘One Nation, One Time’, How Will It Function?

Centre Advocates For ‘One Nation, One Time’, How Will It Function?

Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas Postpone ‘Snan’ Due To Stampede, Excessive Crowd At Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas Postpone ‘Snan’ Due To Stampede, Excessive Crowd At Sangam

Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

85% Of Greenlanders Prefer To Stay Out Of The US, Poll Reveals

85% Of Greenlanders Prefer To Stay Out Of The US, Poll Reveals

Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8 To 10 Crore Pilgrims

Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8...

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox