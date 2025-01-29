Election Commission Seeks Evidence From Kejriwal On Yamuna Poisoning Claims

The political landscape turned fiery as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of releasing “poison into Yamuna waters” and termed it an “attempt of genocide in the capital.” These remarks led to a day-long exchange of heated allegations between AAP and BJP leaders, drawing in the Election Commission (EC) and the Congress as well.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a high-level meeting, BJP stalwarts including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav approached the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking stringent action against Kejriwal. They demanded his arrest for what they termed “grave and unsubstantiated allegations” that threatened national integration and public harmony.

The Election Commission has now asked Kejriwal to substantiate his claims by Wednesday, January 29, 8 PM. In its communication, the EC emphasized that baseless allegations could lead to legal consequences, including up to three years of imprisonment. The EC also flagged discrepancies in Kejriwal’s claims, noting that the Delhi Jal Board report he cited did not mention any poisoning in Yamuna waters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Simultaneously, AAP leaders Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also met the Election Commission, alleging a deliberate act of “water terrorism” by Haryana, citing a sudden rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna water supply. According to AAP, the heightened ammonia levels rendered Delhi’s water treatment plants incapable of processing the water, leading to a public health crisis and water shortages.

BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, accusing Kejriwal of playing “dirty politics” on a critical issue. Addressing the media, Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Kejriwal for attempting to create panic among the public and playing divisive politics. All BJP MPs from Haryana jointly demanded Kejriwal’s immediate arrest and called for the EC to bar him from campaigning in upcoming elections.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also demanded a public apology from Kejriwal, urging him to retract his remarks to avoid unnecessary panic. She claimed that such statements undermine public trust and could destabilize communal harmony.

Adding to the pressure, the Congress joined the fray, stating that criminal action should be pursued against Kejriwal if he fails to prove his allegations. This bipartisan criticism has placed the Delhi CM in a tight spot, as both BJP and Congress leaders continue to challenge his claims.

The EC’s letter also highlighted a joint letter from Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, which alleged water terrorism by Haryana. It acknowledged concerns over the water crisis due to rising ammonia levels but reiterated the need for factual and evidentiary support.

This political slugfest underscores the sensitivity of the Yamuna water crisis, with allegations of negligence and political vendetta flying from all sides. As the January 29 deadline looms, the nation waits to see if Kejriwal can substantiate his explosive allegations or face potential legal consequences.

ALSO READ: Centre Advocates For ‘One Nation, One Time’, How Will It Function?