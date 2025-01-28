Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poisoning Allegation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for accusing the Haryana government of polluting the Yamuna River.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poisoning Allegation

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal for accusing the Haryana government of polluting the Yamuna River.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for accusing the Haryana government of polluting the Yamuna River. Shah described Kejriwal’s allegations as baseless and challenged him to make public the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) report he cited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at a public meeting in the Kalkaji assembly constituency ahead of the February 5 Delhi elections, Shah also dared Kejriwal to disclose the name of the “poison” he alleged was being mixed into the river and produce an official order to stop the contaminated water from entering Delhi.

“Politics Cannot Get Dirtier Than This” Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal

“Kejriwal ji, winning and losing are part of the election process. But making an innocent face and accusing the Haryana government of mixing poison in the Yamuna to scare the people of Delhi — politics cannot get dirtier than this,” Shah said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His remarks followed Kejriwal’s claim on Monday that the BJP government in Haryana was “intentionally” allowing industrial waste to flow into the Yamuna, endangering the health of Delhi’s residents.

DJB Refutes Arvind Kejriwal’s Claims

Amid the political row, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde dismissed Kejriwal’s allegations as “factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading.” In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Shinde refuted the claim that Haryana was responsible for polluting the Yamuna.

Amit Shah seized on this rebuttal, calling Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “masters of broken promises.”

“February 5 is a golden opportunity for the people of Delhi to get rid of this ‘AAPda’ (disaster). Vote for the BJP and make Ramesh Bidhuri win in Kalkaji. Kalkaji will be made the No. 1 constituency in Delhi,” Shah told the gathering.

Kejriwal Frames Polls as “Choice for the Common Man”

In response, Kejriwal sharpened his attack on the BJP during a rally in northeast Delhi’s Ghonda constituency. He accused the ruling party of misusing taxpayers’ money to benefit big corporations while neglecting public welfare.

“This election is about deciding where our public money goes — whether it should be used for the common people or given away to the big corporates who have benefitted from loan waivers,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP had written off loans worth ₹10 lakh crore for 400 corporations, contrasting it with AAP’s commitment to public welfare schemes.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with votes counted on February 8. With 70 seats at stake, the contest between the BJP and AAP is heating up, as both parties seek to sway voters through rallies and public addresses.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox