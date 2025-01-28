Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for accusing the Haryana government of polluting the Yamuna River.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for accusing the Haryana government of polluting the Yamuna River. Shah described Kejriwal’s allegations as baseless and challenged him to make public the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) report he cited.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Kalkaji assembly constituency ahead of the February 5 Delhi elections, Shah also dared Kejriwal to disclose the name of the “poison” he alleged was being mixed into the river and produce an official order to stop the contaminated water from entering Delhi.

“Politics Cannot Get Dirtier Than This” Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal

“Kejriwal ji, winning and losing are part of the election process. But making an innocent face and accusing the Haryana government of mixing poison in the Yamuna to scare the people of Delhi — politics cannot get dirtier than this,” Shah said.

His remarks followed Kejriwal’s claim on Monday that the BJP government in Haryana was “intentionally” allowing industrial waste to flow into the Yamuna, endangering the health of Delhi’s residents.

DJB Refutes Arvind Kejriwal’s Claims

Amid the political row, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde dismissed Kejriwal’s allegations as “factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading.” In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Shinde refuted the claim that Haryana was responsible for polluting the Yamuna.

Amit Shah seized on this rebuttal, calling Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “masters of broken promises.”

“February 5 is a golden opportunity for the people of Delhi to get rid of this ‘AAPda’ (disaster). Vote for the BJP and make Ramesh Bidhuri win in Kalkaji. Kalkaji will be made the No. 1 constituency in Delhi,” Shah told the gathering.

Kejriwal Frames Polls as “Choice for the Common Man”

In response, Kejriwal sharpened his attack on the BJP during a rally in northeast Delhi’s Ghonda constituency. He accused the ruling party of misusing taxpayers’ money to benefit big corporations while neglecting public welfare.

“This election is about deciding where our public money goes — whether it should be used for the common people or given away to the big corporates who have benefitted from loan waivers,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP had written off loans worth ₹10 lakh crore for 400 corporations, contrasting it with AAP’s commitment to public welfare schemes.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with votes counted on February 8. With 70 seats at stake, the contest between the BJP and AAP is heating up, as both parties seek to sway voters through rallies and public addresses.