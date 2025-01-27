Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to enforce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, 2025. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that UCC would ensure equality in civil laws, eliminating discrimination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a topic that has sparked discussions, has garnered overwhelming public support, as per the Bharat Pulse Survey.


Uttarakhand made history today, January 27, 2025, by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Announced earlier by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this landmark reform aims to ensure equality and uniformity in civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of caste, religion, or gender.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Saturday, CM Dhami took to X to share the official announcement, stating, “Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand from January 27, 2025, making it the first state in independent India to enforce this law.” He emphasized that all preparations, including the approval of necessary rules and training for officials, have been completed to ensure smooth implementation.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to eliminate disparities in personal civil matters by standardizing laws that previously discriminated based on caste, religion, or gender. According to the Chief Minister, this step will not only bring uniformity to society but also uphold equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

He further described the implementation of the UCC as Uttarakhand’s contribution to the “Mahayagya” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a developed, organized, harmonious, and self-reliant nation and highlighted the UCC as an integral part of this broader mission.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the UCC would create a foundation for a more harmonious society. By standardizing personal laws, the code represents a significant move towards equality and unity among citizens of the state.

The introduction of the UCC in Uttarakhand is being seen as a transformative step in India’s journey towards inclusive governance, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

ALSO READ:  Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation Shortly

Filed under

Pushkar Singh Dhami UCC Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand first state UCC

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800 points

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation Shortly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation...

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox