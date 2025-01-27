Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to enforce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, 2025. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that UCC would ensure equality in civil laws, eliminating discrimination.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a topic that has sparked discussions, has garnered overwhelming public support, as per the Bharat Pulse Survey.

Uttarakhand made history today, January 27, 2025, by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Announced earlier by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this landmark reform aims to ensure equality and uniformity in civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of caste, religion, or gender.

On Saturday, CM Dhami took to X to share the official announcement, stating, “Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand from January 27, 2025, making it the first state in independent India to enforce this law.” He emphasized that all preparations, including the approval of necessary rules and training for officials, have been completed to ensure smooth implementation.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, राज्य में 27 जनवरी 2025 से समान नागरिक संहिता (यूसीसी) लागू की जाएगी, जिससे उत्तराखंड स्वतंत्र भारत का पहला राज्य बनेगा जहां यह कानून प्रभावी होगा। यूसीसी लागू करने के लिए सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं, जिसमें अधिनियम की नियमावली को मंजूरी और… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 25, 2025

The Uniform Civil Code aims to eliminate disparities in personal civil matters by standardizing laws that previously discriminated based on caste, religion, or gender. According to the Chief Minister, this step will not only bring uniformity to society but also uphold equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

He further described the implementation of the UCC as Uttarakhand’s contribution to the “Mahayagya” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a developed, organized, harmonious, and self-reliant nation and highlighted the UCC as an integral part of this broader mission.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the UCC would create a foundation for a more harmonious society. By standardizing personal laws, the code represents a significant move towards equality and unity among citizens of the state.

The introduction of the UCC in Uttarakhand is being seen as a transformative step in India’s journey towards inclusive governance, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

