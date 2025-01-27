Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation Shortly

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to inaugurate the rules and portal for the Uniform Civil Code at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun. The historic event will mark a significant step in the state’s UCC implementation journey.

In a landmark event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to inaugurate the rules and portal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The event will take place shortly at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Dehradun.

This significant step marks another milestone in Uttarakhand’s journey as the first state to adopt the UCC. Visuals from the venue reflect a sense of anticipation as the Chief Minister gears up to unveil the rules and launch the digital portal to ensure smooth implementation of the new law.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to bring uniformity to personal civil matters and promote equality for all citizens, regardless of caste, religion, or gender. The launch today underscores the state’s commitment to advancing societal harmony under this new legal framework.

Stay tuned for updates as the inauguration unfolds.