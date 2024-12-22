See The Shocking CCTV Footage: Five People Escape Unhurt After SUV Flips 8 Times In Nagaur, Rajasthan

In a miraculous incident on December 20 in Nagaur, Rajasthan, five people escaped unhurt after their SUV flipped over eight times and overturned. The accident occurred on Bikaner Road when the driver lost control while turning. Surprisingly, the five walked into a nearby showroom and casually asked for tea, despite the car being partly engulfed in flames.

In an astonishing turn of events on December 20, five people miraculously walked away unhurt after their SUV flipped over eight times on Bikaner Road in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The accident occurred when the driver, while speeding, lost control of the vehicle during a turn. The SUV then flipped multiple times before finally landing upside down in front of a car showroom.

Despite the severity of the crash and the SUV partly catching fire, the five individuals managed to escape without any serious injuries. They were quick to exit the vehicle after it overturned. However, instead of seeking medical assistance or calling for help with their damaged car, the group walked over to the nearby car showroom and casually requested tea from the employees.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

In a dramatic turn of events, five passengers miraculously escaped without any injury after their car flipped multiple times during a freak accident on a highway in #Rajasthan’s #Nagaur on Friday. The horrific incident was caught on CCTV. The footage shows an SUV carrying the… pic.twitter.com/XIgtOy3IFc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 21, 2024

Sachin Ojha, an employee at the showroom, recounted the strange event, stating, “They just came into the showroom after getting out of the overturned car and asked for tea.” The incident, captured on CCTV, clearly shows the car flipping multiple times, with part of the vehicle engulfed in flames as it came to a stop.

Remarkably, no one in the SUV was seriously harmed, and their quick recovery after the terrifying crash left many in shock. The incident has sparked discussions around the unpredictable nature of accidents and the resilience of individuals, even in life-threatening situations.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: An Age Old Steepwell ‘Baori’ Dicovered During Excavation In Chandausi Area Of UP’s Sambhal