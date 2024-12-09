Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SHOCKING NEWS! Andhra Pradesh Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive By Stalker After Rejecting Advances

A 17-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district was burnt alive by a stalker after rejecting his advances. Despite moving to escape him, the accused harassed her, leading to the horrifying incident. (READ MORE BELOW)

SHOCKING NEWS! Andhra Pradesh Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive By Stalker After Rejecting Advances

In a horrifying incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district, a 17-year-old girl was burnt alive by a 21-year-old stalker after she rejected his advances. The gruesome crime occurred early Monday morning in Nandikotkur town, leaving the community in shock.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Kalugotla village, arrived at the girl’s grandmother’s house in Byreddy Nagar Colony around 1 am. He knocked on the door of the girl’s room, which was adjacent to her grandmother’s bedroom. Once the girl opened the door, the accused bolted it from inside, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire.

The victim had moved to her grandmother’s house six months ago to escape the stalker and focus on her education. However, the accused continued to harass and stalk her despite her rejection and her family’s warnings.

The girl’s grandmother, awakened by her screams, repeatedly banged on the door, pleading for the accused to open it. The door was opened only after the girl had been completely burnt. The accused, who also sustained burn injuries, attempted to flee the scene but was caught by neighbors and handed over to the police.

The victim’s tragic death has sparked outrage and calls for justice. The police have charged the accused with murder, and he is set to be produced in court. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed deep distress over the incident and instructed Nandyal district SP Adhirraj Singh Rana to fast-track the investigation and ensure strict action against the perpetrator.

“This is a deeply distressing crime,” the minister said in a statement. “We will ensure justice for the victim by taking stringent measures against the accused.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Massive Fraud By Indian Nationals: Kerala Police Investigate Rs 700 Crore Loan Scam In Kuwait

Filed under

andhra pradesh Andhra Pradesh crime news girl burnt alive Nandyal stalking incident teenage girl harassment case

Advertisement

Also Read

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

India And EU Agree To Initiate First Ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Mukesh Ambani Led Reliance Industries In Talks for $3 Billion Loan To Refinance 2025 Debt

Mukesh Ambani Led Reliance Industries In Talks for $3 Billion Loan To Refinance 2025 Debt

“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A...

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox