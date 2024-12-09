SHOCKING NEWS! Andhra Pradesh Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive By Stalker After Rejecting Advances

A 17-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district was burnt alive by a stalker after rejecting his advances. Despite moving to escape him, the accused harassed her, leading to the horrifying incident. (READ MORE BELOW)

In a horrifying incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district, a 17-year-old girl was burnt alive by a 21-year-old stalker after she rejected his advances. The gruesome crime occurred early Monday morning in Nandikotkur town, leaving the community in shock.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Kalugotla village, arrived at the girl’s grandmother’s house in Byreddy Nagar Colony around 1 am. He knocked on the door of the girl’s room, which was adjacent to her grandmother’s bedroom. Once the girl opened the door, the accused bolted it from inside, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire.

The victim had moved to her grandmother’s house six months ago to escape the stalker and focus on her education. However, the accused continued to harass and stalk her despite her rejection and her family’s warnings.

The girl’s grandmother, awakened by her screams, repeatedly banged on the door, pleading for the accused to open it. The door was opened only after the girl had been completely burnt. The accused, who also sustained burn injuries, attempted to flee the scene but was caught by neighbors and handed over to the police.

The victim’s tragic death has sparked outrage and calls for justice. The police have charged the accused with murder, and he is set to be produced in court. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed deep distress over the incident and instructed Nandyal district SP Adhirraj Singh Rana to fast-track the investigation and ensure strict action against the perpetrator.

“This is a deeply distressing crime,” the minister said in a statement. “We will ensure justice for the victim by taking stringent measures against the accused.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Massive Fraud By Indian Nationals: Kerala Police Investigate Rs 700 Crore Loan Scam In Kuwait