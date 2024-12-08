Sodium Nitrite Killer Tantrik Arrested For 12 Murders In Gujarat

A chilling revelation came from Gujarat when a self-proclaimed tantrik, Navalsinh Chavda, died in police custody after confessing to the murder of 12 people using sodium nitrite. The arrest was made on December 3, when Chavda was on his way to commit another crime, thanks to a tip-off from his business partner. The 45-year-old had been detained for his involvement in a sinister series of murders across Gujarat, which spanned Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Kutch districts.

Chavda had been under interrogation since his arrest, where he admitted to using sodium nitrite, a toxic chemical, to kill his victims during occult rituals. According to police, he lured victims by claiming to possess mystical powers and offering solutions to their problems, such as wealth multiplication. Once in his grasp, he made them consume a solution of sodium nitrite, causing a heart attack and death within 20 minutes.

The police revealed that the deaths took place over a period of time, with six victims from Surendranagar, including three family members, three from Rajkot, and others from various parts of the state. The police confirmed that Chavda used his occult practices and false promises of magical powers to exploit and murder his victims, ultimately leading to a series of tragic deaths. The investigation revealed that he procured sodium nitrite from a local laboratory in his hometown.

Chavda’s untimely death on Sunday morning, reportedly due to a sudden illness, halted further investigations, leaving many unanswered questions regarding his practices and the full extent of his crimes. Authorities are continuing to look into the case, with some speculating that his occult activities may have involved more victims.

ALSO READ: The Constitution Of India At 75, A Landmark Journey Of Justice And Unity