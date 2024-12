Sri Lanka President Meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Others During His Three-Day Visit To India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held talks with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations. The discussions focused on enhancing Indo-Sri Lanka economic ties, boosting investment opportunities, and fostering regional security

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss enhancing economic collaboration between the two countries. Dissanayake mentioned that their discussions focused on boosting Indo-Sri Lanka economic ties, increasing investment prospects, and promoting regional security. On Sunday, Dissanayake had also met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

