Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Introduce Cashless Medical Aid In Golden Hour

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to draft and implement a scheme for cashless medical treatment of motor accident victims during the crucial "golden hour."

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Introduce Cashless Medical Aid In Golden Hour

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to draft and implement a scheme for cashless medical treatment of motor accident victims during the crucial “golden hour.”

This term refers to the first 60 minutes following a traumatic injury when immediate medical intervention is critical to saving lives. The Court underscored the importance of timely care, warning that delays during this period often result in unnecessary fatalities.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih cited Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates the government to establish a cashless treatment framework for accident victims. The Bench noted, “It is a statutory obligation of the Central Government to frame the scheme. More than reasonable time was available to the Central Government to frame the scheme under Sub-Section (2) of Section 162. Once the scheme is framed and its implementation starts, it will save the lives of several injured persons who succumb to injury simply because they do not receive requisite medical treatment during the golden hour.”

Setting a final deadline of March 14, the Court made it clear that no further extensions would be entertained. The directive aims to ensure that accident victims receive urgent care without delays caused by administrative or financial concerns. The Court observed that hospitals frequently wait for police verification or financial assurance before initiating treatment, leading to critical delays. Section 162 of the Act requires general insurance companies to cover medical expenses incurred during the golden hour as per the government’s scheme.

In response, the Centre presented a draft concept note proposing a treatment cap of ₹1.5 lakh and coverage for up to seven days. However, an applicant in the case argued that these measures were inadequate to address the actual needs of severely injured patients. Agreeing with this concern, the Court stated, “We find that these two concerns must be addressed while framing the scheme. The scheme must be such that it serves the object of saving lives by providing immediate medical treatment in the golden hour.”

The Bench further expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementing Section 164-B of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates the creation of a motor vehicle accident fund. Despite being enacted in April 2022, this provision remains non-operational. The Court emphasized that without this fund, the golden hour scheme would be ineffective.

This ruling underscores the judiciary’s urgency in compelling the government to expedite policy measures aimed at improving emergency medical care for road accident victims. Timely implementation of these measures is expected to significantly reduce preventable fatalities and improve road safety outcomes.

Read More: ‘Distressed’ President Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in Tirupati Stampede

Filed under


Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom Hanks Evacuate

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom...

Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox