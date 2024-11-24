Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court Sees New Petition In Adani Case

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday to bring charges of bribery and fraud against Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, and seven of his associates.

Supreme Court Sees New Petition In Adani Case

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday to bring charges of bribery and fraud against Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, and seven of his associates. These allegations, as claimed by US prosecutors, are linked to a $265 million bribery scheme. The plea was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, one of the petitioners in the ongoing case concerning the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

US prosecutors recently indicted Gautam Adani and seven executives from the Adani Group, including his nephew Sagar Adani, in a New York court. The charges accuse them of orchestrating a bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar energy contracts in India. These contracts are expected to generate $2 billion in profits over the next two decades.

Securities Fraud Charges by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

In addition to the bribery allegations, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also charged the Adani Group and Azure Power Global executive Cyril Cabanes with securities fraud. The SEC claims that false statements were made to secure $2 billion in loans and bonds, accusing the Adani Group of defrauding US investors by raising capital under misleading pretenses.

The Adani Group has vehemently denied all allegations of bribery and fraud, describing them as “baseless.” The group maintains its innocence and rejects the accusations, which continue to attract significant scrutiny.

Ongoing Investigations into Adani Group

The plea filed by Vishal Tiwari comes amid ongoing investigations by India’s markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), into allegations of stock manipulation and market irregularities tied to the Adani Group. These allegations were first highlighted by the Hindenburg Research report in January 2023. The report accused the group of “brazen accounting fraud” and “stock manipulation,” leading to a $140 billion loss in Adani stocks and the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale.

The Adani Group dismissed the Hindenburg report as “unresearched” and “maliciously mischievous.” In January 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions that sought the formation of a special investigation team to probe the Hindenburg allegations further.

Legal and Regulatory Developments

As the investigations continue, the legal and regulatory scrutiny surrounding the Adani Group grows. The fresh plea filed in the Supreme Court serves to keep the focus on the allegations of corruption, fraud, and market manipulation, adding a new layer to the ongoing legal battles.

Read More : Bareily Accident: GPS Error And Fog Cause Fatal Bridge Accident, Three Dead

Filed under

Adani Case Adani Controversy Hindenburg-Adani Controversy Supreme Court
Advertisement

Also Read

3 Dead, 20 Cops Injured In Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey in UP’s Sambhal

3 Dead, 20 Cops Injured In Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey in UP’s Sambhal

Kohli’s Redemption And Jaiswal’s Rise: India Dominates As Day 4 Approaches

Kohli’s Redemption And Jaiswal’s Rise: India Dominates As Day 4 Approaches

What Altered The Political Landscape Of Alliances In Maharashtra?

What Altered The Political Landscape Of Alliances In Maharashtra?

Mohamed Salah Sends Clear Title Warning To Manchester City

Mohamed Salah Sends Clear Title Warning To Manchester City

India Rejects Climate Finance Deal At COP 29

India Rejects Climate Finance Deal At COP 29

Entertainment

WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘Gets’ Teary In Toronto Eras Tour, Here’s Why

WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘Gets’ Teary In Toronto Eras Tour, Here’s Why

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox