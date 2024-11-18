Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

The Supreme Court is set to hear a crucial plea on Monday concerning the enforcement of stricter measures to combat the worsening air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The case will be reviewed by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, according to the court’s cause list for November 18.

The decision to expedite the hearing comes after senior advocate Aparajita Singh, serving as amicus curiae in the matter, emphasized the need for immediate intervention. She warned that without decisive action, Delhi risks becoming one of the world’s most polluted cities. In response, the bench agreed on November 14 to prioritize the case, reflecting the severity of the situation.

Monitoring CAQM’s Role

Singh informed the court that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had been notified and would need to clarify the steps being taken to address the pollution crisis. This is particularly critical as the city grapples with hazardous air quality levels, pushing authorities to enforce measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Context of Recent Developments

The plea follows the Supreme Court’s earlier observations on November 11, when it criticized the violation of its firecracker ban during Diwali. The court highlighted that no religion advocates practices harmful to the environment, reiterating the need for collective responsibility to protect public health.

Delhi’s air pollution has reached alarming levels in recent weeks, prompting widespread concerns from environmentalists, public health experts, and citizens alike. With the Supreme Court stepping in, the focus now shifts to how effectively the measures will be implemented to ensure cleaner air for millions of residents.

This hearing is expected to set a precedent for accountability and action in tackling one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the nation.

Filed under

delhi air pollution Delhi AQI Impacts of Delhi air pollution Supreme Court
