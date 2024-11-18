Delhi-NCR Chokes Under ‘Severe-Plus’ Smog: GRAP-IV Measures Enforced

A dense blanket of smog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Monday, with air pollution levels reaching their peak this season. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to an alarming 481, placing it in the “severe-plus” category. Areas such as Dwarka, Anand Vihar, and Mundka recorded AQI levels nearing 500, indicating extremely hazardous conditions.

Stricter Pollution Control Measures

In response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi government has activated Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). This involves stringent measures, including restrictions on polluting vehicles and construction activities, and a shift to online education for most students.

Key GRAP-IV Restrictions

– Vehicle Restrictions: Entry of diesel trucks, except those carrying essential goods or running on BS-VI, CNG, or electric engines, has been banned. Similarly, light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are prohibited unless they meet eco-friendly standards.

– Construction Halt: All construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects like roads and flyovers, are suspended.

– Workforce Adjustments: Private and public offices in the NCR have been directed to operate at 50% capacity, while central government employees are advised to work from home.

– Educational Changes: Physical classes for students in Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 are moved online, leaving only Classes 10 and 12 to attend in person.

Delhi Schools Shift Online

Chief Minister Atishi announced the suspension of physical classes for all students, barring those in board exam years. “With GRAP-IV in effect, all schools will hold online classes until further orders,” she stated.

Regional AQI Levels

Here are some of the AQI readings across Delhi-NCR:

– Dwarka: 499

– Anand Vihar: 487

– Punjabi Bagh: 493

– Noida: 384

– Gurugram: 468

A Call for Emergency Action

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has emphasized immediate enforcement of these measures to mitigate the health crisis caused by hazardous air. Additional recommendations, such as the closure of colleges and suspension of non-essential commercial activities, are under consideration.

As Delhi battles its worst smog of the year, the onus is on authorities and residents to ensure compliance with these measures for a safer environment.