Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court To Hear Suo Motu RG Kar Murder And Rape Case On January 29

SC has adjourned the Suo Motu case concerning the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, will now hear the case on January 29, 2025.

The Supreme Court of India is adjourned and will now hear the Suo Motu case concerning the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on January 29, 2025. The case, which has shaken the medical community and the nation, was taken up by the court in August 2023 after the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room of the hospital. The horrific crime, which occurred after her night shift, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for enhanced safety measures for healthcare professionals.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, took up the case in the recent hearing. Due to time constraints, the CJI noted, “I received the list this morning. I believe three applications have been filed by you (addressing Senior Advocate Karuna Nandy)—one for additional documents, another for directions, and others. Please provide a copy to the other side. We will take it up next Wednesday at 2 PM.”

The Incident

On August 9, 2023, the body of a young woman doctor was discovered at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata. The victim, who had been working a night shift, was brutally raped and murdered, with the accused later identified as Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer.

The next day, the Kolkata Police captured Roy; however, dissatisfaction with the police investigation inspired the Calcutta High Court to change the case’s jurisdiction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 13 August. This case was taken suo motu by the Supreme Court on 19 August for an all broader research into the safety of medical practitioners in India.

On 20 January 2025, the special court in Kolkata convicted Sanjay Roy and sentenced him to life imprisonment for his involvement in the rape and murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and directed the West Bengal government to pay Rs 17 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family. However, the investigating agency, CBI, argued in the appeal that it qualified to be considered as “rarest of rare” and hence should have incurred the death penalty.

The West Bengal government, sharing the CBI’s view, appealed for the death penalty for Roy, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating, “I am convinced this is a rarest of rare cases that demands capital punishment.” The Calcutta High Court has scheduled a hearing for January 27, 2025, to decide whether the state’s appeal will be admitted, with the CBI and the victim’s family expected to present their views.

The CBI, however, has raised the issue of whether the state’s appeal is proper or not, as it is a right of the prosecuting agency to challenge the judgment of the trial court. According to the agency, the sentence of life imprisonment given to Roy was too light for the heinous crime.

In addition to the criminal case, the Supreme Court is also addressing broader concerns regarding the safety of medical professionals, particularly those working in state-run hospitals. In the previous hearings, the court noted that a National Task Force (NTF) had been established to provide recommendations for enhancing security measures for healthcare workers across the country. The court directed that the States and Union Territories respond to the NTF’s recommendations, and it also asked the AIIMS to consider a plea raised by doctors regarding whether the period of their protests should be counted as time away from duty.

It has brought into the fore the long-pending issue of better protection for medical professionals in the face of such barbaric incidents. The CJI and the bench have vowed to redress the concerns and take adequate measures to ensure that the lives of healthcare professionals are not lost to the system.

ALSO READ: Why Was Sanjay Roy Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Instead Of Death Penalty In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case?

Filed under

RG Kar Murder And Rape Case Sanjay Roy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Sam Altman Defends $1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Fund Amid Criticism From Democrats

Sam Altman Defends $1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Fund Amid Criticism From Democrats

Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon, Maharashtra

BREAKING NEWS: Six People Dead After Train Runs Over Passengers Of Other Train In Jalgaon,...

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan...

May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Others

May 9 Riots Case: Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants For Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz,...

Entertainment

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox