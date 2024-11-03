Thadou Convention 2024 Rejects ‘Kuki’ Label for Thadou Community

During the first day of the convention, attendees made a unanimous decision to reject any association with the Kuki identity

The Thadou Convention 2024, organized by the Thadou Community International and the Thadou Students’ Association, kicked off on October 31, 2024, in Guwahati, Assam. This significant event brought together Thadou leaders and delegates from various regions of India and abroad to engage in discussions about critical issues concerning the Thadou community’s identity and heritage. The convention aims to strengthen community bonds and assert their unique identity in the broader socio-political landscape.

Rejection of Kuki Identity

During the first day of the convention, attendees made a unanimous decision to reject any association with the Kuki identity. They emphasized that the Thadou people hold a distinct ethnic status, separate from the Kuki label. This distinction is rooted in historical context, as participants attributed the Kuki label to colonial-era misidentifications. The discussions underscored the importance of recognizing and preserving the Thadou identity, which they believe has been overshadowed by misrepresentation.

Declaration of Distinct Identity

The convention’s declaration emphasized that the Thadou community possesses its own unique language, culture, traditions, and history, distinct from those of the Kuki community. The leaders expressed strong objections to the classification of Thadou as Kuki, particularly citing the 2003 inclusion of “Any Kuki Tribes” (AKT) in India’s Scheduled Tribes list. They argued that this listing misrepresents their community and undermines the distinct cultural identity of the Thadou people, calling for its removal to safeguard their heritage.

Demographics and Historical Context

Reaffirming their status, the Thadou leaders noted that they are recognized as one of the 29 indigenous tribes in Manipur under the 1956 Presidential Order. They presented census data indicating that there are over 200,000 Thadou individuals residing in Manipur, which starkly contrasts with the significantly smaller figures attributed to the AKT listing. This demographic assertion aimed to reinforce the idea that the Thadou community has a substantial presence and should be acknowledged as a distinct group.

Condemnation of Historical Violations

The convention also addressed a troubling historical narrative, condemning what they described as a legacy of Kuki supremacy and human rights violations against the Thadou people that dates back to the 1970s. Thadou leaders called for accountability and urged media outlets, government agencies, and civil society to recognize and respect the Thadou community’s independent identity. They advocated for corrections in public records and discourse to ensure that the Thadou identity is accurately represented and respected.

Formation of New Organizations

In a landmark decision, the convention resolved to establish the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), a unified body aimed at representing the Thadou tribe in Manipur under the Thadou Inpi Constitution. This initiative seeks to restore dignity and respect to the community by providing a formal structure for advocacy and representation. Additionally, the convention announced the formation of several new organizations, including the Thadou Inpi Mizoram (TIMz), Thadou Chiefs’ Council (TCC), Thadou Human Rights Advocacy (THRA), Thadou Academic Forum (TAF), and Thadou Senior Citizens Forum (TSCF). These bodies are designed to promote the rights and interests of the Thadou people across various fronts.

Seeking Scheduled Tribe Recognition

Furthermore, leaders resolved to pursue Scheduled Tribe recognition for the Thadou community in neighboring states, including Assam, Mizoram, and Nagaland. This move is aimed at enhancing the community’s socio-economic status and ensuring that their rights are protected. The convention plans to continue discussions on additional relevant topics during its second and final day, fostering a sense of unity and purpose among the attendees.

Through this convention, the Thadou community is taking significant steps to assert its identity, address historical grievances, and establish a future that respects and preserves its unique cultural heritage.

