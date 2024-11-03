‘Resign Or Face Consequences Similar To Baba Siddique’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat

In a startling development, the Mumbai Traffic Police have reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat through a WhatsApp message. This alarming communication, originating from an unidentified number, demands that Adityanath resign from his position within ten days or face severe repercussions. The message chillingly warns that he could be “killed like Baba Siddique,” referencing the recent murder of the former minister and NCP leader, who was tragically shot dead in Bandra last month.

The death threat was received by the Traffic Control Cell on Saturday evening and has prompted an immediate investigation by authorities to trace the sender of the message. In light of this disturbing notification, security measures for Chief Minister Adityanath have been significantly heightened to ensure his safety.

The Mumbai Police confirmed the receipt of the threat, stating, “The Traffic Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday. The message indicated that if CM Yogi does not resign in ten days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique. The police are actively probing the matter to identify the sender.”

The assassination of Baba Siddique on October 12 sent shockwaves through the community, as he was shot by three assailants while celebrating Dussehra outside his son’s office. This tragic incident has heightened tensions in the region and raised concerns over political safety.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring the security of not only Yogi Adityanath but also other public figures who may be at risk. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the threat to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in such serious matters.

