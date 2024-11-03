Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Resign Or Face Consequences Similar To Baba Siddique’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received a death threat via WhatsApp, demanding his resignation and referencing Baba Siddique's murder.

‘Resign Or Face Consequences Similar To Baba Siddique’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat

In a startling development, the Mumbai Traffic Police have reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat through a WhatsApp message. This alarming communication, originating from an unidentified number, demands that Adityanath resign from his position within ten days or face severe repercussions. The message chillingly warns that he could be “killed like Baba Siddique,” referencing the recent murder of the former minister and NCP leader, who was tragically shot dead in Bandra last month.

The death threat was received by the Traffic Control Cell on Saturday evening and has prompted an immediate investigation by authorities to trace the sender of the message. In light of this disturbing notification, security measures for Chief Minister Adityanath have been significantly heightened to ensure his safety.

MUST READ: Harassment And Intimidation, India Claims Officials In Canada Are Being Monitored

The Mumbai Police confirmed the receipt of the threat, stating, “The Traffic Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday. The message indicated that if CM Yogi does not resign in ten days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique. The police are actively probing the matter to identify the sender.”

The assassination of Baba Siddique on October 12 sent shockwaves through the community, as he was shot by three assailants while celebrating Dussehra outside his son’s office. This tragic incident has heightened tensions in the region and raised concerns over political safety.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring the security of not only Yogi Adityanath but also other public figures who may be at risk. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the threat to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in such serious matters.

ALSO READ: Winter Session 2024 Likely To Be Held From November 25 to December 20

Filed under

Baba Siddique assassination Mumbai Traffic Police news political safety India Yogi Adityanath death threat
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox