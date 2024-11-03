Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Winter Session 2024 Likely To Be Held From November 25 to December 20

The winter session of Parliament for 2024 is set to begin on November 25 and will run until December 20. This session promises to be significant, with two major topics likely to dominate discussions: the contentious “One Nation, One Election” proposal and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Home Minister Amit Shah has indicated that the government aims to push through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during this session. Speaking at a recent rally in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Shah stated, “Waqf board law… we will fix it in the next session of Parliament,” signaling the government’s commitment to reforming the existing Waqf framework.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to address various issues related to the management and regulation of Waqf properties, which are properties donated for religious and charitable purposes in Islam. The amendments are intended to enhance transparency and improve the operational efficiency of Waqf boards across the country. Advocates of the bill argue that it will empower these boards to better serve their communities, while critics warn that it could lead to misuse of properties and undermine local governance.

Another major issue slated for discussion is the “One Nation, One Election” proposal, which aims to synchronize state and national elections. Proponents of the idea argue that it could streamline the electoral process, reduce costs, and enhance governance by ensuring that elected representatives are more aligned with national priorities. However, this proposal has faced significant opposition from various political parties and civil society groups who raise concerns about its implications for federalism and local representation.

The upcoming session is expected to be a battleground for these pivotal issues, with lawmakers preparing for heated debates. Both the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the “One Nation, One Election” proposal reflect broader political strategies and the government’s priorities as it heads into an election year.

As Parliament reconvenes, all eyes will be on how these discussions unfold and whether the government can navigate the complexities of coalition politics and diverse opinions within the legislature.

Filed under

Amit Shah Parliament session One Nation One Election proposal Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Winter session Parliament 2024
