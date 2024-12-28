The Bharat Almanac: General Deepak Kapoor Reveals Key Insights on 2024’s Top Hits and Losses | NewsX Exclusive

General Deepak Kapoor, former Chief of Army Staff and former Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, shared his insights on the top defense developments in India in 2024.

In a year-end special of The Bharat Almanac hosted by NewsX, General Deepak Kapoor, former Chief of Army Staff and former Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, shared his insights on the top defense developments in India in 2024. From combating insurgency to advancements in technology and infrastructure, he highlighted significant progress while also pointing out areas that require attention.

General Deepak Kapoor on Border Infrastructure Development

One of the most remarkable strides, according to General Kapoor, is the progress in border infrastructure. “The infrastructure development along our borders, especially the 3,488 km Sino-Indian border, has been tremendous,” he said. Improvements in roads, bridges, and communication networks have drastically reduced travel times to strategic forward areas. “These improvements are crucial for better connectivity, enhancing the operational capabilities of our forces,” Kapoor emphasized.

Control of Insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir: General Deepak Kapoor

Another key achievement highlighted by General Kapoor was the relatively calm summer in Jammu and Kashmir. Traditionally, the summer months have seen a surge in terrorist activity in the region, especially in the Valley. However, Kapoor noted, “This year, the Valley has been comparatively more peaceful.” He attributed this to effective counter-insurgency operations and the diversion of Pakistani terrorist activities to the southern Poonch-Rajouri region. “Even there, the situation has been well managed,” he added.

Artificial Intelligence and Drones: The Future of Warfare

As modern warfare increasingly integrates cutting-edge technology, General Kapoor acknowledged the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). “AI for warfare is being actively taught and talked about within our armed forces,” he said, stressing the need for continuous innovation to stay competitive. He also pointed to the use of drones, which have seen extensive use in conflicts like the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as in Ukraine. “The armed forces are already incorporating these technologies to enhance their capabilities,” Kapoor noted.

Satellite Communications: Real-Time Connectivity

Another noteworthy advancement is in satellite communications. Kapoor praised the improvements in communication systems that allow real-time data transfer, crucial for responding swiftly to emerging threats. “The ability to communicate without interruptions, especially in forward areas, is a game-changer,” he stated, emphasizing the role of technology in improving defense operations.

The Need for Modernization and Increased Budget Allocation

Despite these positive developments, General Kapoor was candid about the challenges ahead. He voiced concern over the pace of modernization in the armed forces. “The modernization process has not kept up with the rapidly changing battlefield environment,” he remarked. “We are still using equipment that is nearing obsolescence.” He called for a robust and continuous effort to modernize the military to meet the two-front threat posed by neighboring countries.

Additionally, Kapoor advocated for an increase in the defense budget. “Currently, the defense budget stands at about 1.5% of GDP, which is insufficient,” he argued. “Experts believe that we need to allocate at least 3% of GDP to defense to ensure a well-equipped, modernized army.”

General Kapoor also highlighted the importance of veteran welfare. “Our veterans are a community by themselves and have a lot to contribute to the development of the services,” he said. Initiatives to improve their welfare, both during and after service, are essential for the morale of armed forces personnel.

Enhancing Family Welfare and Employment Opportunities

An often-overlooked aspect is the welfare of soldiers’ families, especially those deployed in forward areas. Kapoor stressed the need for better support systems for these families. “About 50% of our army is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and other border areas. Their families face significant challenges,” he pointed out. The government, he suggested, should do more to ensure the well-being of these families, ensuring they have the necessary resources and support during their loved ones’ deployment.

Additionally, Kapoor proposed that retired armed forces personnel could be seconded to paramilitary forces, filling vacancies and reducing the pension burden on the government. “This would provide veterans with meaningful employment and help reduce the financial strain on the government,” he suggested.

The Road Ahead

As the year came to a close, General Kapoor reflected on the progress made and the work that lies ahead. “There has been tremendous progress in many areas, but there are still challenges that need to be addressed,” he concluded. “I am optimistic that with continued efforts, we will overcome these challenges and strengthen our defense capabilities in the coming years.”

He also extended his wishes to all servicemen, ex-servicemen, and their families. “I hope the New Year brings joy, happiness, and prosperity, and that we all get a bit more time together.”