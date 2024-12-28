Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: Do You Think Foreign Forces Like George Soros Are Trying To Influence Affairs In India?

74% of Indians believe foreign forces like George Soros are trying to influence India, reveals Bharat Pulse Survey. What does this mean for national sovereignty?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Do You Think Foreign Forces Like George Soros Are Trying To Influence Affairs In India?

A recent Bharat Pulse Survey has sparked debate, with 74% of Indians believing foreign forces like George Soros are attempting to influence India’s internal affairs. While 20% dismiss the notion, 6% remain uncertain. These numbers highlight growing public concern about external interventions in the nation’s socio-political dynamics.

George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist and founder of the Open Society Foundations, has often been accused of meddling in global politics through financial support to advocacy groups and movements. His critical remarks about India’s leadership and policies have fueled suspicions of an agenda targeting the nation’s sovereignty.

The survey results underscore heightened awareness among Indians about perceived external interference. With 74% in agreement, the sentiment cuts across diverse demographics, reflecting a shared belief in the importance of safeguarding India’s independence.

Interestingly, 20% of respondents rejected the idea of foreign influence, emphasizing India’s robust democratic framework and self-reliance. They argue that claims of foreign meddling may be exaggerated or politically motivated, aimed at diverting attention from domestic issues.

This divergence of opinion points to a nuanced public perspective—while a majority remains cautious, a vocal minority advocates for measured skepticism.

India’s colonial past and subsequent global positioning have made the country sensitive to the idea of external control. Whether through economic aid or ideological movements, attempts to influence India’s policies often evoke strong reactions. The overwhelming “Yes” response in the survey reflects this historical context, coupled with recent global developments that spotlight foreign involvement in emerging markets.

The survey results serve as a reminder for policymakers to remain vigilant. Transparency in foreign funding and stricter scrutiny of advocacy groups may be crucial to address public concerns.

While India continues to engage with the global community, the government and citizens alike must prioritize the country’s sovereignty and democratic integrity.

ALSO READ: BPS: Should PM Modi Mediate A Settlement Between Russia & Ukraine

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey george soros

Advertisement

Also Read

‘A Grave Insult To Manmohan Singh’, Rahul Gandhi On Former PM’s Funeral At Crematorium

‘A Grave Insult To Manmohan Singh’, Rahul Gandhi On Former PM’s Funeral At Crematorium

Bharat Pulse Survey: Why Do You Think The New Bangladeshi Government Is Being Hostile Toward India?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Why Do You Think The New Bangladeshi Government Is Being Hostile Toward...

Maha Kumbh 2025: Naga Ascetics and Their Pets Join Saints To Bask In The Glory Of Mahakumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: Naga Ascetics and Their Pets Join Saints To Bask In The Glory...

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Fearful Of The Global Wars In Ukraine, Gaza And Syria Leading To A Nuclear War?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Fearful Of The Global Wars In Ukraine, Gaza And Syria...

Putin Apologises for ‘Tragic Incident’ Involving Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash

Putin Apologises for ‘Tragic Incident’ Involving Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox