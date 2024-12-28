Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey reveals 60% of Indians consider Russia India’s best friend, followed by the U.S. at 33%. Explore what drives these alliances.

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

A recent Bharat Pulse Survey asked Indians to identify which country they believe is India’s best friend on the global stage. The results reveal that Russia dominates with 60%, followed by the United States at 33%. Japan (4%), China (2%), and the United Kingdom (1%) trail significantly.

The survey underscores the enduring strength of the India-Russia relationship while reflecting shifting dynamics in India’s global alliances.

Russia: A Trusted Ally for Decades

India’s partnership with Russia dates back to the Cold War era, with Moscow supporting India on crucial issues such as defense and energy security. From military collaboration to strategic alignment at forums like BRICS and the SCO, the partnership has been a cornerstone of India’s foreign policy.

Russia’s consistent supply of defense equipment, including the advanced S-400 missile systems, has further solidified this relationship. The survey results affirm that the Indian public sees Russia as a reliable and long-standing partner.

The United States, with 33% of the vote, reflects India’s growing ties with the world’s largest economy. From the landmark civil nuclear deal to expanding trade and defense cooperation, the Indo-U.S. relationship has flourished in the past two decades.

However, lingering issues such as visa policies and occasional geopolitical disagreements may explain why the U.S. doesn’t top the list.

Japan, China, and the UK: Marginal Impact

Japan, with 4%, is seen as a rising partner in areas like technology, infrastructure, and trade. China’s 2% score highlights deep mistrust stemming from border disputes and economic competition. The United Kingdom’s 1% ranking may reflect perceptions of declining influence in India’s global calculus.

The Bharat Pulse Survey results highlight the unique trust and rapport India shares with Russia, a relationship largely untouched by political fluctuations. While the U.S. emerges as a significant partner, it has yet to eclipse Russia in the hearts and minds of Indians.

As global alliances shift, India’s approach to balancing relationships with these powers will remain key to its foreign policy strategy.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey India Diplomacy

