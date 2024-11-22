United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 Goes Big As Players Saurabh Netravalkar And Corey Anderson Join In

The six franchises—Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy—have enhanced their lineups through a successful player auction held in New Jersey earlier this month.

The United States Premier League (USPL) has unveiled the complete schedule for its much-anticipated third season. Cricket fans can look forward to thrilling matches at Broward County Stadium in Florida from November 22 to December 1.

Season Opener and Match Highlights

The season will kick off with an exciting match between the Carolina Eagles and the California Golden Eagles. Following the opener, the Maryland Mavericks will face off against the Atlanta Blackcaps in another entertaining encounter.

With the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale, fans can enjoy triple-header matches daily, promising a feast of competitive cricket. The semi-finals are set for November 29, while the championship match will take place on December 1, promising a spectacular conclusion to the tournament.

Excitement from the USPL Leadership

Jaideep Singh, Founder and Chairman of USPL, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, “We are excited to present Season 3’s full schedule, offering cricket fans a series of matchups designed to bring out the best of each team. The energy and expertise of the players and our stellar commentary panel will make for a truly unforgettable experience for the fans.”

Star-Studded Commentary Panel

Season 3 will feature a world-class commentary team, including former players Paul Nixon, Marie Kelly, Jon Kent, Kainat Waqar, and Monali Patel. Joining them is Grace Ballinger, renowned for her energetic and insightful analysis. Together, they promise to deliver engaging and expert commentary throughout the season.

Strengthened Squads After a Successful Auction

The six franchises—Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy—have enhanced their lineups through a successful player auction held in New Jersey earlier this month. Key players have been locked in, and the teams are gearing up for what promises to be a highly competitive season.

USPL Season 3- Bigger and Better

As the USPL prepares to host Season 3 on the magnificent grounds of Broward County Stadium in Miami, fans can anticipate a bigger and better cricketing extravaganza. With less than a month until the league begins, excitement is building for what promises to be a memorable season of cricket.

How To Watch USPL 3?

The United States Premier League (USPL) 2024 will reach fans worldwide with extensive broadcast and streaming options:

India: Matches will air on NewsX and DD Sports.

USA: Coverage is available through Sling TV.

Other Regions: Fans in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand can also tune in for live action.

For live streaming, FanCode will serve as the official partner in India, while Ebaba Entertainment will handle coverage in Canada. Tapmad will stream the games across Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

Stay tuned for an action-packed season of cricket!

