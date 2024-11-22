United States Premier League 2024: Schedule, Teams, and Where To Watch

The USPL 2024 will be broadcast across multiple regions Including US, UK. In India, you can watch it on NewsX Channel.

The United States Premier League (USPL) is back for its third season, kicking off on Friday, November 22, 2024, and will conclude on December 2, with six teams are competing for the title.

Teams Participating in USPL 2024

The six franchises taking part in this year’s tournament are:

1. Carolina Eagles

2. Atlanta Blackcaps

3. California Golden Eagles

4. Maryland Mavericks

5. New Jersey Titans

6. New York Cowboys

The defending champions, New York Cowboys, who triumphed over the New Jersey Titans with a 63-run victory in the 2023 final, will aim to retain their title in the highly competitive season.

Tournament Format

The USPL 2024 will follow a single round-robin format. Each team will play against every other team once, and the top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. The knockout phase will include two semi-finals, a semi-final eliminator, and the final.

Key Players to Watch

Keep your eyes on the key players including, Smit Patel, Rakheem Cornwall from Atlanta Blackcaps. Monank Patel, Unmukt Chand, Corey Anderson from California Golden Eagles. From Carolina Eagles Jake Ball, Wayne Parnell, Mark Adair, Jasdeep Singh are in teh forefront. From New York Cowboys, Sikandar Raza and Tajinder Singh takes the centre. Lastly, Aaron Jones, Obus Pienaar and Saurabh Netravalkar from New Jersey Titans.

Where To Watch and Live Stream?

The USPL 2024 will be broadcast across multiple regions. In India, you can watch on NewsX and DD Sports. Coverage available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. In USA, Sling TV.

For live streaming, FanCode is the official partner for viewers in India, while Ebaba Entertainment will cover Canada. Tapmad will stream the matches in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

