Bharat Pulse Survey: What Would You Like To See The Union Government Prioritize?

As the nation looks ahead to a new phase of growth and development, a recent Bharat Pulse Survey sheds light on what Indians want the Union government to focus on. The survey, conducted across diverse demographics, reveals a clear picture of the people’s priorities. From healthcare to small business growth, citizens have voiced their expectations for a stronger, more inclusive future.

Small Business Growth Tops the List with 32%

Leading the pack with 32% of the responses, small business growth emerged as the top priority. This reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of the nation and the need for robust policies to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment. Citizens are calling for easier access to credit, reduced bureaucratic hurdles, and incentives to foster innovation in this sector.

Health Facilities a Close Second with 29%

Health facilities garnered 29% of the votes, underscoring the pressing need for improved healthcare infrastructure. The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the system, making affordable and accessible healthcare a key demand. People want the government to prioritize public health funding, build modern medical facilities, and invest in preventive care to ensure a healthier population.

National Security and Safety with 20%

Security ranked third, with 20% of respondents emphasizing its importance. In an era of geopolitical tensions and evolving threats, citizens expect the government to focus on strengthening defense capabilities, maintaining internal peace, and addressing cyber-security challenges.

Tax Cuts with 13% and Better Transport with 6%

While tax cuts received 13% of the responses, better transport systems lagged behind at 6%. The relatively lower priority given to these areas suggests that while financial relief and improved connectivity are important, they are overshadowed by more immediate needs like health and business support.

A Clear Call for Action

The survey highlights a critical roadmap for policymakers. Citizens are urging the government to channel efforts into areas that directly impact their livelihoods and well-being. By addressing these concerns, the Union government can build a resilient and equitable nation.

This survey isn’t just data—it’s a reflection of the aspirations and challenges of over a billion Indians, providing a compass for future governance.