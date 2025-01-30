The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

At the launch of the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India’s remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the launch of the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India’s remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spoke about India’s economic growth, social reforms, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country’s historical transformation over the past decade.

India’s History Divided into Three Phases

Amit Shah emphasized that India’s history can be categorized into three significant periods. “India’s history in three parts. First is before & after independence. Second is before & after emergency. Third is before & after Narendra Modi,” he stated. He pointed out that PM Modi’s leadership has marked a turning point in the nation’s progress, setting the foundation for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

India’s Economic Rise and Global Standing

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made rapid strides in economic growth. Amit Shah highlighted a major achievement, stating, “PM Modi brought India from 11th to 5th largest economy in 10 years.” He further predicted that “We will be the world’s 3rd largest economy in 2027.”

He also acknowledged India’s advancements in space exploration, saying, “We can’t imagine missions like Chandrayaan and Spadex.” This, he noted, is a testament to India’s growing global influence.

Development and Welfare Initiatives by The Modi Government

Amit Shah outlined the Modi government’s efforts in uplifting millions of Indians, stating, “7 crore poor Indians given houses, toilets, water, 5 kg food, health insurance cover.” He further highlighted, “25 crore people driven outside poverty, 80 crore get free ration.”

Speaking about sanitation reforms, he noted PM Modi’s commitment to cleanliness: “PM Modi is the 1st leader after Mahatma Gandhi to speak about Safai.” Despite early criticism, the government’s focus on building toilets led to “1.5 crore houses given toilets by PM Modi.”

In the power sector, he pointed out that “Every house in India has access to electricity,” and “In this country, there are 2500 villages that now have electricity.” These initiatives have dramatically improved the quality of life for millions.

Modi Government’s Handling the COVID-19 Crisis

Amit Shah praised India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “No one thought India could face COVID-19 like it did.” He credited PM Modi’s early vision, stating, “We made vaccine 1st because the process to make it started 1st in India.”

He also highlighted how PM Modi’s leadership united the nation during the crisis, stating, “PM made an appeal for lockdown and every Indian supported his decision.” The collective effort of the government and people ensured that “In India, Centre, state governments, and all Indians united in fight against COVID-19.”

Kashmir and National Integration By The Modi Government

Amit Shah pointed to the remarkable changes in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. “2 crore 80 lakh people visited Kashmir for tourism after 370 abolished,” he revealed. The positive transformation in the region was also evident in its cultural revival: “After 35 years, theatres were started in Kashmir.”

Amit Shah emphasized the people’s trust in PM Modi, stating, “People chose him, for the 1st time in 40 years, one person became PM for the third time.” He credited Modi’s governance for making every Indian a stakeholder in the country’s growth: “If 130 crore Indians move ahead, India takes 130 steps ahead. This is what PM Modi realized.”

Modi Government Preserving India’s Heritage and Modernizing Laws

The Modi government has taken significant steps to preserve India’s cultural heritage while modernizing outdated colonial laws. Amit Shah noted, “With the aid of NMM, over 5,000 manuscripts have been restored.”

At the same time, unnecessary legal hurdles have been removed. “We ended 2000 laws made by British, 39,000 compliance laws ended,” he stated. He also mentioned PM Modi’s initiative to simplify business processes: “PM Modi started the self-certification service.”

PM Modi’s Vision for a Great Bharat

Amit Shah concluded by affirming that the foundation for a developed India has been firmly laid. “These 10 years have laid the seeds for a Great Bharat, the Bharat that was envisioned by Vivekananda and other legends,” he declared.

He reiterated that PM Modi’s vision has become a collective dream for the nation, stating, “PM Modi’s sankalp for Viksit Bharat is now a sankalp of 130 crore Indians.”

Through these statements, Amit Shah highlighted that the past decade has not only brought remarkable progress but has also set the stage for an even greater future for India.