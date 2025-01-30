Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

At the launch of the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India’s remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

At the launch of the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, Amit Shah highlighted India’s remarkable progress under PM Narendra Modi.


At the launch of the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India’s remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spoke about India’s economic growth, social reforms, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country’s historical transformation over the past decade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s History Divided into Three Phases

Amit Shah emphasized that India’s history can be categorized into three significant periods. “India’s history in three parts. First is before & after independence. Second is before & after emergency. Third is before & after Narendra Modi,” he stated. He pointed out that PM Modi’s leadership has marked a turning point in the nation’s progress, setting the foundation for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

India’s Economic Rise and Global Standing

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made rapid strides in economic growth. Amit Shah highlighted a major achievement, stating, “PM Modi brought India from 11th to 5th largest economy in 10 years.” He further predicted that “We will be the world’s 3rd largest economy in 2027.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also acknowledged India’s advancements in space exploration, saying, “We can’t imagine missions like Chandrayaan and Spadex.” This, he noted, is a testament to India’s growing global influence.

Development and Welfare Initiatives by The Modi Government

Amit Shah outlined the Modi government’s efforts in uplifting millions of Indians, stating, “7 crore poor Indians given houses, toilets, water, 5 kg food, health insurance cover.” He further highlighted, “25 crore people driven outside poverty, 80 crore get free ration.”

Speaking about sanitation reforms, he noted PM Modi’s commitment to cleanliness: “PM Modi is the 1st leader after Mahatma Gandhi to speak about Safai.” Despite early criticism, the government’s focus on building toilets led to “1.5 crore houses given toilets by PM Modi.”

In the power sector, he pointed out that “Every house in India has access to electricity,” and “In this country, there are 2500 villages that now have electricity.” These initiatives have dramatically improved the quality of life for millions.

Modi Government’s Handling the COVID-19 Crisis

Amit Shah praised India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “No one thought India could face COVID-19 like it did.” He credited PM Modi’s early vision, stating, “We made vaccine 1st because the process to make it started 1st in India.”

He also highlighted how PM Modi’s leadership united the nation during the crisis, stating, “PM made an appeal for lockdown and every Indian supported his decision.” The collective effort of the government and people ensured that “In India, Centre, state governments, and all Indians united in fight against COVID-19.”

Kashmir and National Integration By The Modi Government

Amit Shah pointed to the remarkable changes in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. “2 crore 80 lakh people visited Kashmir for tourism after 370 abolished,” he revealed. The positive transformation in the region was also evident in its cultural revival: “After 35 years, theatres were started in Kashmir.”

Amit Shah emphasized the people’s trust in PM Modi, stating, “People chose him, for the 1st time in 40 years, one person became PM for the third time.” He credited Modi’s governance for making every Indian a stakeholder in the country’s growth: “If 130 crore Indians move ahead, India takes 130 steps ahead. This is what PM Modi realized.”

Modi Government Preserving India’s Heritage and Modernizing Laws

The Modi government has taken significant steps to preserve India’s cultural heritage while modernizing outdated colonial laws. Amit Shah noted, “With the aid of NMM, over 5,000 manuscripts have been restored.”

At the same time, unnecessary legal hurdles have been removed. “We ended 2000 laws made by British, 39,000 compliance laws ended,” he stated. He also mentioned PM Modi’s initiative to simplify business processes: “PM Modi started the self-certification service.”

PM Modi’s Vision for a Great Bharat

Amit Shah concluded by affirming that the foundation for a developed India has been firmly laid. “These 10 years have laid the seeds for a Great Bharat, the Bharat that was envisioned by Vivekananda and other legends,” he declared.

He reiterated that PM Modi’s vision has become a collective dream for the nation, stating, “PM Modi’s sankalp for Viksit Bharat is now a sankalp of 130 crore Indians.”

Through these statements, Amit Shah highlighted that the past decade has not only brought remarkable progress but has also set the stage for an even greater future for India.

Read More : Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Shares His ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Maha Kumbh Experience

Filed under

HM Amit Shah

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

What Is The Economic Survey And Why Is It Released A Day Before The Budget?

What Is The Economic Survey And Why Is It Released A Day Before The Budget?

UPS Stock Plunges 7% After Shocking 50% Cut In Amazon Business: What’s Next For The Shipping Giant?

UPS Stock Plunges 7% After Shocking 50% Cut In Amazon Business: What’s Next For The...

Reagan National Airport Plane Crash: From Mid-Air Collison To No Expected Survivors- Full Timeline Explained

Reagan National Airport Plane Crash: From Mid-Air Collison To No Expected Survivors- Full Timeline Explained

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox