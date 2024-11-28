Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tragic Incident at Lothal Archaeological Site: IIT Delhi Student Killed, Professor Injured

The incident took place on Wednesday when the research team was collecting soil samples at the archaeological site of Lothal, considered to be the centre of importance of the Indus Valley civilisation.

Tragic Incident at Lothal Archaeological Site: IIT Delhi Student Killed, Professor Injured

A tragic accident occurred at the Lothal archaeological site in Gujarat on Wednesday, when a research team from IIT Delhi and IIT Gandhinagar was collecting soil samples. Surabhi Verma, a 24-year-old student from IIT Delhi, lost her life after a sudden soil collapse at the site, while her professor, Yama Dixit, was critically injured.

Fatal Soil Collapse at Lothal: What Happened?

Lothal, located about 80 kilometers from Ahmedabad, is one of the most significant sites of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. On Wednesday, a research team of four – two members from IIT Delhi and two from IIT Gandhinagar – was conducting fieldwork at the site. Their task was to collect soil samples from a 10-feet-deep pit to study the area’s historical and archaeological significance.

As the team descended into the pit, the soil unexpectedly gave way, causing a sudden collapse that trapped the researchers. Surabhi Verma, who was in the pit with her professor, died instantly. Professor Yama Dixit, aged 45, was also caught in the soil fall and sustained serious injuries.

Rescue Efforts and Immediate Response

The local authorities quickly mobilized emergency teams to assist with the rescue operation. Ahmedabad Rural SP Omprakash Jat confirmed that an ambulance, a fire brigade, and local police were dispatched to the site immediately. While the rescue team was able to recover Dixit from the collapsed pit, Verma’s death was confirmed at the scene.

Dixit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported as stable after receiving treatment.

Lothal: A Glimpse into the Past

Lothal, an ancient Harappan port town, holds immense archaeological value. It is widely regarded as a crucial center of trade and culture in the Indus Valley Civilization, providing insights into the lifestyle and technological advancements of the Harappans. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over ongoing research efforts at this historically significant site.

Investigating the Incident

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the soil collapse, as well as reviewing safety protocols for archaeological fieldwork in the region. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of researchers working in such environments and the need for enhanced protective measures.

MUST READ: Club América Secures a Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Toluca, Takes a Lead into the Semifinals

Filed under

archaeological site archaeological site of Lothal IIT Gandhinagar IIT-Delhi Indus Valley Civilization
Advertisement

Also Read

Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia Among Firms Fined Rs 7,300 cr For Emission Breach

Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia Among Firms Fined Rs 7,300 cr For Emission Breach

Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Claimed As Shiva Temple In New Site Dispute.Which Other Mosques Or Monuments Face Such Claims?

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Claimed As Shiva Temple In New Site Dispute.Which Other Mosques Or Monuments...

ED Team Attacked During Raid on Delhi Farmhouse; Cybercrime Probe Underway

ED Team Attacked During Raid on Delhi Farmhouse; Cybercrime Probe Underway

Entertainment

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire Despite Career Setbacks

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox