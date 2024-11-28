Tragic Incident at Lothal Archaeological Site: IIT Delhi Student Killed, Professor Injured

The incident took place on Wednesday when the research team was collecting soil samples at the archaeological site of Lothal, considered to be the centre of importance of the Indus Valley civilisation.

A tragic accident occurred at the Lothal archaeological site in Gujarat on Wednesday, when a research team from IIT Delhi and IIT Gandhinagar was collecting soil samples. Surabhi Verma, a 24-year-old student from IIT Delhi, lost her life after a sudden soil collapse at the site, while her professor, Yama Dixit, was critically injured.

Fatal Soil Collapse at Lothal: What Happened?

Lothal, located about 80 kilometers from Ahmedabad, is one of the most significant sites of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. On Wednesday, a research team of four – two members from IIT Delhi and two from IIT Gandhinagar – was conducting fieldwork at the site. Their task was to collect soil samples from a 10-feet-deep pit to study the area’s historical and archaeological significance.

As the team descended into the pit, the soil unexpectedly gave way, causing a sudden collapse that trapped the researchers. Surabhi Verma, who was in the pit with her professor, died instantly. Professor Yama Dixit, aged 45, was also caught in the soil fall and sustained serious injuries.

Rescue Efforts and Immediate Response

The local authorities quickly mobilized emergency teams to assist with the rescue operation. Ahmedabad Rural SP Omprakash Jat confirmed that an ambulance, a fire brigade, and local police were dispatched to the site immediately. While the rescue team was able to recover Dixit from the collapsed pit, Verma’s death was confirmed at the scene.

Dixit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported as stable after receiving treatment.

Lothal: A Glimpse into the Past

Lothal, an ancient Harappan port town, holds immense archaeological value. It is widely regarded as a crucial center of trade and culture in the Indus Valley Civilization, providing insights into the lifestyle and technological advancements of the Harappans. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over ongoing research efforts at this historically significant site.

Investigating the Incident

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the soil collapse, as well as reviewing safety protocols for archaeological fieldwork in the region. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of researchers working in such environments and the need for enhanced protective measures.

MUST READ: Club América Secures a Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Toluca, Takes a Lead into the Semifinals