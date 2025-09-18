Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers
Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers

Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 21:23:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officers to strive for the development of Cantonment Boards into smart, green and sustainable urban ecosystems in sync with the Government’s vision of transforming India into a developed country, and aspire to achieve the target by 2035.

He was delivering the keynote address at ‘MANTHAN 2025’, a two-day national conference organised by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) on the central theme ‘Strategic Roadmap to Viksit Bharat @2047’, in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government’s decision to decriminalise minor offences under the Cantonments Act through the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, would improve ease of living and ease of doing business in cantonments.

“Colonial-era laws now feel like a burden, and the administrative system often becomes complicated. To reduce these complexities and to promote citizen trust-based governance, the government brought in the Jan Vishwas Act in 2023. Under this law, certain minor offences under the Cantonments Act, 2006, have been decriminalised. Now they will only be dealt with through monetary penalties. This step of decriminalisation will greatly help in improving the ease of living in cantonment areas. Along with ease of living, it will also promote ease of doing business,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister, however, cautioned that penalties should not be disproportionate.

“You are aware of this. But I would also like to remind you here: even while imposing monetary penalties, care and balance must be exercised. Sometimes the penalties imposed are higher than the value of the property itself,” Singh noted.

He also endorsed for financially independent IDES and Cantonment Boards, urging them to brainstorm on the subject and prepare a framework for the realisation of the vision. He extended the Government’s full support in this endeavour.

Rajnath Singh acknowledged the efforts of DGDE towards promoting Ease of Doing Business in Cantonments, including the launch of platforms such as E-Connect to encourage small businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups. He also appreciated their resolve of creating an eco-friendly Cantonment Boards. “Today, when greenery is on a decline, Cantonments show us that development and environment can go hand in hand,” he said.

Appreciating IDES officers for successfully fulfilling a dual responsibility – managing over 18 lakh acres of defence land and ensuring the welfare of civilians residing in 61 cantonments pan-India, Defence Minister stressed on the need to develop cantonments like modern cities by continuously upgrading systems and processes to make service delivery more efficient, transparent & citizen-friendly.

“We must increase digital services so that people can avail transparent and timely services from home. We must increase citizen participation so that the residents become partners in the future planning of the Cantonments. We must transform Cantonment boards into modern, transparent, and accountable institutions that can deliver services that meet the demands of the times. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Cantonment residents have the best civic amenities and a quick grievance redressal mechanism,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers

Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers
Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers
Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers
Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers

QUICK LINKS