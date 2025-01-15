Triple Murder Case: Orissa HC Commutes Death Penalty Of 9 To Life Sentence

The Orissa High Court commuted the death sentences of nine individuals to life imprisonment in connection with a 2016 triple murder case.

The accused were previously sentenced to death by a Rayagada district court in 2021 for killing three members of a family, including two women, on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. Both the victims and the accused belonged to Kitum village under the jurisdiction of Puttasingh police station in Rayagada district.

A division bench comprising Justices S.K. Sahoo and R.K. Pattnaik found that the death penalty was not justified in this case and determined that life imprisonment was more appropriate. In its order, the court stated, “We commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. They are sentenced to life for each of the three murders committed, and the sentences shall run concurrently.”

The bench further clarified that the convicts would remain imprisoned for the rest of their natural lives without any possibility of remission or further commutation.

The victims were identified as Asina Sabar, his wife Ambai, and their elder daughter Asimani. The family’s younger daughter, Melita, and two younger brothers managed to escape during the attack. Melita was only 10 years old at the time of the incident.

In addition to commuting the sentences, the high court directed the Odisha government to pay compensation of Rs 30 lakhs to Melita and her two brothers under the Odisha Victim Compensation (Amendment) Scheme-2018.

The amount, divided equally among the 3 survivors, is to be paid within four weeks.

This ruling underscores the court’s view that while the crime was heinous, life imprisonment without remission serves as an adequate punishment. The compensation order aims to provide some relief to the surviving family members who endured the tragic loss of their loved ones.

