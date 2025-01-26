Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Tripura Tableau Depicts Worship Of 14 Deities On Kartavya Path, Watch

The Tripura tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2025 paid homage to the state's rich cultural heritage through its theme, "Eternal Tribute: Worship of 14 Deities".

Tripura Tableau Depicts Worship Of 14 Deities On Kartavya Path, Watch


The Tripura tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2025 paid homage to the state’s rich cultural heritage through its theme, “Eternal Tribute: Worship of 14 Deities”. This magnificent display shed light on the revered Kharchi Puja, a traditional festival celebrating the worship of 14 deities, which holds deep spiritual significance for the people of Tripura.

The tableau also highlighted the state’s renowned bamboo-based craftsmanship, blending traditional artistry with modern technological advancements. This fusion of heritage and innovation stood as a testament to Tripura’s commitment to preserving its rich traditions while embracing progress.

The vibrant and culturally rich tableau captivated the audience at Kartavya Path, offering a glimpse into the spiritual and artistic soul of the northeastern state.

Also Read: Karnataka Tableau: A Tribute To Lakundi’s Architectural Marvels, Watch

 

Filed under

Kartavya Path tripura

