Karnataka Tableau: A Tribute To Lakundi’s Architectural Marvels, Watch

Karnataka’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2025 celebrated the architectural splendor of Lakundi, a treasure trove of ancient stone craftsmanship. The display highlighted the intricate beauty of the Laxmi Narayan Temple and the Kashi Vishveshwara Temple, the latter dedicated to Lord Shiva, showcasing the state’s devotion and artistry.

A special feature of the tableau was the depiction of the Nanesvara Temple’s iconic floating pillars, an engineering marvel that continues to astonish visitors with its on-air design. This tableau was a fitting tribute to Karnataka’s historic legacy of craftsmanship, spirituality, and architectural excellence.

Karnataka, a land of unmatched pride, culture, and heritage, shone brightly at this year's Republic Day parade with its breathtaking tableau, 'Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone Craft.' The display celebrated the artistry of Lakkundi in the Gadag district, renowned for its intricate stone…

As the tableau rolled down Kartavya Path, it left the audience in awe of the intricate carvings and the timeless beauty of Karnataka’s stonework, reaffirming the state’s status as a hub of cultural and architectural heritage.

