Uttar Pradesh Depicts Maha Kumbh On Kartavya Path: Republic Day 2025

The Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the grandeur of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, bringing to life the spiritual and cultural essence of the iconic event.

As the vibrant display made its way down Kartavya Path, it drew enthusiastic applause from spectators. The Maha Kumbh, often described as the largest gathering of humanity on Earth, began on January 13, 2025, and will conclude on February 26, 2025.

The centerpiece of the tableau featured a striking replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash’, tilted forward to symbolize the sacred flow of ‘Amritdhara’. Around it, saints and seers were depicted blowing conch shells, meditating, and performing rituals, while devotees bathed in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Uttar Pradesh shone brightly at the 76th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with a captivating tableau on the grand Mahakumbh 2025! A powerful representation of faith, belief, sanctity, and tradition, the tableau embodied the profound cultural and spiritual…

Aligned with the theme of the 76th Republic Day, ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, the Uttar Pradesh tableau captured the spirit of the Maha Kumbh as a unique blend of spirituality, tradition, and development, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

