Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Uttar Pradesh Depicts Maha Kumbh On Kartavya Path: Republic Day 2025

The Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the grandeur of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, bringing to life the spiritual and cultural essence of the iconic event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Uttar Pradesh Depicts Maha Kumbh On Kartavya Path: Republic Day 2025


The Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the grandeur of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, bringing to life the spiritual and cultural essence of the iconic event. With depictions of ‘Samudra Manthan’, the ‘Amrit Kalash’, and saints bathing at the holy Sangam, the tableau beautifully showcased a confluence of heritage (‘Virasat’) and progress (‘Vikas’).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the vibrant display made its way down Kartavya Path, it drew enthusiastic applause from spectators. The Maha Kumbh, often described as the largest gathering of humanity on Earth, began on January 13, 2025, and will conclude on February 26, 2025.

The centerpiece of the tableau featured a striking replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash’, tilted forward to symbolize the sacred flow of ‘Amritdhara’. Around it, saints and seers were depicted blowing conch shells, meditating, and performing rituals, while devotees bathed in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aligned with the theme of the 76th Republic Day, ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, the Uttar Pradesh tableau captured the spirit of the Maha Kumbh as a unique blend of spirituality, tradition, and development, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Also Read: BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025

Filed under

Maha Kumbh Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

5000 Folk And Tribal Artists, 45 Dance Forms Showcased On Kartavya Path, Watch The Beauty Of Unity And Diversity

5000 Folk And Tribal Artists, 45 Dance Forms Showcased On Kartavya Path, Watch The Beauty...

Budget 2025: Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime–Which One Is Better?

Budget 2025: Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime–Which One Is Better?

USAID Halts Funding To Yunus Government In Bangladesh Following Trump’s Executive Order On Foreign Aid

USAID Halts Funding To Yunus Government In Bangladesh Following Trump’s Executive Order On Foreign Aid

Padma Vibhushan 2025: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy Becomes First Indian Doctor To Receive All Three Padma Awards

Padma Vibhushan 2025: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy Becomes First Indian Doctor To Receive All Three...

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

Padma Vibhushan MT Vasudevan Nair: Here’s A look At His Timeless Legacy Through Iconic Malayalam Films

Padma Vibhushan MT Vasudevan Nair: Here’s A look At His Timeless Legacy Through Iconic Malayalam

Thalapathy 69 Title Revealed: Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Unveiled With A Stunning First Look

Thalapathy 69 Title Revealed: Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Unveiled With A Stunning First Look

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox