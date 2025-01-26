Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025

The Border Security Force (BSF) Camel Contingent, led by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee, made an impressive appearance at the Republic Day Parade 2025.

BSF Camel Contingent Marches At Kartavya Path: Republic Day Parade 2025


The Border Security Force (BSF) Camel Contingent, led by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee, made an impressive appearance at the Republic Day Parade 2025. This iconic contingent, known for its distinctive appearance, stood as a symbol of strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the security of the nation. The motto of the contingent, Duty Unto Death, reflects the commitment of these soldiers, who are stationed along India’s western borders, particularly in the deserts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The camels, often referred to as the “ships of the desert,” serve as vital companions for BSF personnel stationed in harsh terrains. They play a crucial role in patrolling and ensuring the security of the border, acting as reliable partners for the forces deployed in such challenging regions. The presence of the camel contingent is especially important in areas where traditional vehicles may struggle to navigate the rugged terrain.

In addition to the camel contingent, the BSF Camel Band also performed at the parade, led by Sub-Inspector Amol Chatopadhyay. The band, playing the tune Hum Hai Seema Suraksha Bal, added a powerful musical touch to the proceedings, highlighting the strength and unity of India’s border security forces.

The participation of the BSF Camel Contingent in the Republic Day Parade not only showcased their unique role in the country’s defense but also honored the soldiers who serve with dedication in some of India’s most challenging environments.

