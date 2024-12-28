Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Two Injured In Fresh Gun And Bomb Attack In Imphal East; CM Biren Singh Condemns The Assault

On Friday, fresh gun and bomb attacks in the Imphal East district of Manipur left two people injured, including a policeman.

Two Injured In Fresh Gun And Bomb Attack In Imphal East; CM Biren Singh Condemns The Assault

On Friday, fresh gun and bomb attacks in the Imphal East district of Manipur left two people injured, including a policeman. The violence, attributed to armed militants from the hills, erupted in the villages of Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi, escalating tensions in a region already reeling from ethnic clashes. The attacks led to a gunfight between the militants and security forces, with the latter retaliating.

The incident took place around 10:45 AM when armed men from the hilltops initiated indiscriminate firing and threw bombs at Sanasabi village and the surrounding areas. As a result, a 37-year-old policeman, identified as K. Haridash, suffered bullet wounds to his left shoulder. He was promptly transported to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors confirmed that he would undergo a minor surgery.

Additionally, a “village volunteer,” who had joined the security personnel in the gunfight, sustained minor injuries. The volunteer’s hands were wounded, but he is currently out of danger after being taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister’s Condemnation and Call for Coordination

Manipur’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, strongly condemned the attacks, calling them “cowardly and unprovoked.” He described the incident as an assault on peace and harmony, emphasizing the need for security forces to operate with proper coordination. In a statement on social media, Singh urged for unity in the face of such challenges and confirmed that additional security personnel were deployed to the affected areas.

Singh also noted that the injured individuals were receiving necessary medical care and called for calm in the region. He reiterated the importance of collaboration between central and state forces in managing the violence.

Security forces, including units from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carried out rescue operations in the wake of the attack. Several women, children, and senior citizens caught in the crossfire were safely evacuated from the area.

Background on Manipur’s Ongoing Ethnic Conflict

The violence in Manipur is a continuation of the ethnic conflict that began in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The clashes have led to widespread unrest, with over 250 deaths and thousands of people displaced. This ongoing strife has severely affected the region, creating a volatile environment where such attacks continue to disrupt daily life.

In a separate incident in Imphal West, a hand grenade was discovered in the compound of a doctor’s house in the Chingmeirong area. The grenade, along with a threatening note signed by the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), was found by police. The note, titled “KCP (PWG) last warning,” suggests that the threat may be related to extortion activities. Authorities are investigating the incident.

KCP’s Involvement in Extortion Activities

The Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), a banned militant outfit, is allegedly involved in extortion operations across the Imphal Valley. Their activities have contributed to the ongoing instability in the region, with various threats aimed at intimidating local populations and enforcing their demands.

Manipur continues to grapple with severe ethnic violence and security challenges. As tensions persist, the local government and law enforcement agencies are under increasing pressure to restore peace and security. The recent attacks serve as a reminder of the volatile situation in the state, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Read More : Harayana School Declare Winter Holidays From January 1st To 15th

Filed under

IMPHAL MANIPUR

Advertisement

Also Read

Border Wall Materials Auction: Here’s What You Should Know

Border Wall Materials Auction: Here’s What You Should Know

Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap And Plastic Godowns In Kurla, Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap And Plastic Godowns In Kurla, Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

Watch | Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Watch | Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Are You In With Life?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Are You In With Life?

Viral Video: Internet In Utter Shock After Mumbai Woman Buys Mini Bag Worth Rs 27 Lakh To Carry Lipstick

Viral Video: Internet In Utter Shock After Mumbai Woman Buys Mini Bag Worth Rs 27...

Entertainment

Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed With Plastic Surgery

Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox